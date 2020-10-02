Global $16 Billion Hearth Market: Historical Data 2017-2019, Base Year 2019 & Forecasts 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hearth Market - By Product, By Technology, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hearth market is slated to accrue revenue worth more than 16 (USD Billion) in 2019 and record the CAGR of about 4% over the period from 2020 to 2026.



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Hearth market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Market Growth Dynamics



The growth of hearth market is likely to reach scaling heights over the forecast period owing to extensive product demand from the consumers focusing on decorating homes for enhancing its aesthetic value as well as visual appeal. Moreover, hearth items are considered as efficient space heaters and efficient home decors.



Furthermore, escalating popularity of designer hearths as well as key focus of the players in producing these products will prompt the expansion of hearth industry over the years to come. Consumers having artistic sense and are eager to decorate their households with visually appealing products search for designer hearths. This will further contribute towards the expansion of hearth market over the forecasting years. Apart from this, hearths are cost-effective, require low maintenance, and incur less deployment costs, thereby steering the market trends.



Hearths find widespread application across commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. In addition to this, hospitals & clinics are deploying hearths for improving the comfort of patients. Apparently, cafes, hotels, and restaurants deploy indoor as well as outdoor hearths for offering luxury & comfort to customers along with enhancing the visual appeal of the location. This will further embellish the surge of the hearth industry in the years ahead.



Europe To Contribute Majorly Towards Overall Market Share During 2020-2026



The industry growth in the region is attributed to myriad kinds of heating equipment used in the households as a result of cold climatic conditions in the countries like Russia, the UK, Italy, Luxembourg, France, and Germany.



Competitive Landscape



Key participants influencing the growth of the hearth industry include



Innovative Hearth Products LLC

Wilkening Fireplace

Jtul AS

Stellar Hearth Products Inc.

HNI Corporation

Empire Comfort Systems Inc.

European Home

FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.

Barbas Bellfires

Travis Industries Inc.

Napoleon Products

Hearthstone Stoves

Hearth Products Controls Co.

Pacific Energy

Montigo

GHP Group Inc.

RH Peterson Co.

Rassmussen Gas Logs

Nordpeis

Element4

The global hearth market is segmented as follows:



By Fuel Type:

Wood

Gas

Electricity

Pellet

By Product:

Fireplace

Stove

Insert

By Design:

Traditional Hearth

Modern Hearth

By Placement:

Indoor Hearth

Outdoor Hearth

Portable Hearth

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Institutional

By Technology:

Direct Vent Technology

Intermittent Pilot Ignition System

Zone Heating Technology

Smart Home Integration

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asdpx0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

