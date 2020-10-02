Global $16 Billion Hearth Market: Historical Data 2017-2019, Base Year 2019 & Forecasts 2020-2026
Oct 02, 2020, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hearth Market - By Product, By Technology, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Hearth market is slated to accrue revenue worth more than 16 (USD Billion) in 2019 and record the CAGR of about 4% over the period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Hearth market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).
Market Growth Dynamics
The growth of hearth market is likely to reach scaling heights over the forecast period owing to extensive product demand from the consumers focusing on decorating homes for enhancing its aesthetic value as well as visual appeal. Moreover, hearth items are considered as efficient space heaters and efficient home decors.
Furthermore, escalating popularity of designer hearths as well as key focus of the players in producing these products will prompt the expansion of hearth industry over the years to come. Consumers having artistic sense and are eager to decorate their households with visually appealing products search for designer hearths. This will further contribute towards the expansion of hearth market over the forecasting years. Apart from this, hearths are cost-effective, require low maintenance, and incur less deployment costs, thereby steering the market trends.
Hearths find widespread application across commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. In addition to this, hospitals & clinics are deploying hearths for improving the comfort of patients. Apparently, cafes, hotels, and restaurants deploy indoor as well as outdoor hearths for offering luxury & comfort to customers along with enhancing the visual appeal of the location. This will further embellish the surge of the hearth industry in the years ahead.
Europe To Contribute Majorly Towards Overall Market Share During 2020-2026
The industry growth in the region is attributed to myriad kinds of heating equipment used in the households as a result of cold climatic conditions in the countries like Russia, the UK, Italy, Luxembourg, France, and Germany.
Competitive Landscape
Key participants influencing the growth of the hearth industry include
- Innovative Hearth Products LLC
- Wilkening Fireplace
- Jtul AS
- Stellar Hearth Products Inc.
- HNI Corporation
- Empire Comfort Systems Inc.
- European Home
- FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.
- Barbas Bellfires
- Travis Industries Inc.
- Napoleon Products
- Hearthstone Stoves
- Hearth Products Controls Co.
- Pacific Energy
- Montigo
- GHP Group Inc.
- RH Peterson Co.
- Rassmussen Gas Logs
- Nordpeis
- Element4
The global hearth market is segmented as follows:
By Fuel Type:
- Wood
- Gas
- Electricity
- Pellet
By Product:
- Fireplace
- Stove
- Insert
By Design:
- Traditional Hearth
- Modern Hearth
By Placement:
- Indoor Hearth
- Outdoor Hearth
- Portable Hearth
By Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hospitality
- Institutional
By Technology:
- Direct Vent Technology
- Intermittent Pilot Ignition System
- Zone Heating Technology
- Smart Home Integration
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asdpx0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets