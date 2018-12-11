Global $168.65 Bn Digital Payment Market Outlook, 2026
Global Digital Payment market accounted for $34.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 168.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of smartphones & e-commerce applications and the changing consumer trend are propelling the market growth. However the chances of frauds in transactions are restraining the market.
A digital payment is a mode of payments that are carried out using digitally electronic gadgets such as smartphones, tablets and computers etc to purchase good s and services. The digital payments are different from physical cash or cheques and operate directly from bank accounts & servers. This type of payments is considered safe and reliable as they does not have chance of physical damage or theft and can be used from wherever possible easily with all the required updates. In recent days, governments are framing necessary rules and regulations to completely adopt digital payments due to its accountability.
By means of payment, the contact less payment systems are type of payments that does not require the phone number of the personnel but is rather depended upon other sources like smartcards, debit & credit cards and other wallet cards that make use of near field communication or radio-frequency identification (RFID) to make safe & secure payments. The sources are basically equipped with embedded chip and antenna that help in carry the transactions.
Among geography, North America is expected to have a huge growth rate due to the maximum adoption of mobile commerce and internet. In addition the presence of various key digital payment vendors enhance the market by increasing the usability and interests among the common people.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Digital Payment Market, By Means of Payment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Contact-less Payment Methods
5.3 Contact Payment methods
6 Global Digital Payment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Managed Services
6.2.2 Professional Services
6.2.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services
6.2.2.2 Consulting Services
6.2.2.3 System Integration and Deployment Services
6.3 Solutions
6.3.1 Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions
6.3.2 Payment Gateway Solutions
6.3.3 Payment Processing Solutions
7 Global Digital Payment Market, By Mode of Payment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internet Based
7.2.1 e-Wallets & Mobile Payment Applications
7.2.2 Digital Currencies
7.2.2.1 Bitcoins
7.2.3 Netbanking
7.2.4 Other Internet Based
7.2.4.1 Artificial Intelligence Devices (AI Devices)
7.2.4.2 Social Media Payments
7.3 Bank Cards
7.3.1 Point of Sale (POS) Devices
7.3.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM)
8 Global Digital Payment Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Global Digital Payment Market, By Organisation Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
10 Global Digital Payment Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Telecom & Information Technology (IT)
10.3 Retail & E-Commerce
10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.5 Media & Entertainment
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Transportation
10.8 Government
10.9 Other End Users
10.9.1 Automobiles
11 Global Digital Payment Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Google LLC.
13.2 Amazon.com, Inc.
13.3 Apple Inc.
13.4 Mastercard Incorporated
13.5 Visa Inc.
13.6 First Data
13.7 Paypal
13.8 Worldpay
13.9 Wirecard
13.10 Fiserv
13.11 Chetu
13.12 Total System Services (TSYS)
13.13 Novatti
13.14 ACI Worldwide
13.15 Global Payments
13.16 Bluesnap
13.17 Paysafe
13.18 Worldline
13.19 Wex
13.20 Six Payment Services
