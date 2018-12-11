Global $168.65 Bn Digital Payment Market Outlook, 2026

DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Payment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Payment market accounted for $34.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 168.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of smartphones & e-commerce applications and the changing consumer trend are propelling the market growth. However the chances of frauds in transactions are restraining the market.

A digital payment is a mode of payments that are carried out using digitally electronic gadgets such as smartphones, tablets and computers etc to purchase good s and services. The digital payments are different from physical cash or cheques and operate directly from bank accounts & servers. This type of payments is considered safe and reliable as they does not have chance of physical damage or theft and can be used from wherever possible easily with all the required updates. In recent days, governments are framing necessary rules and regulations to completely adopt digital payments due to its accountability.

By means of payment, the contact less payment systems are type of payments that does not require the phone number of the personnel but is rather depended upon other sources like smartcards, debit & credit cards and other wallet cards that make use of near field communication or radio-frequency identification (RFID) to make safe & secure payments. The sources are basically equipped with embedded chip and antenna that help in carry the transactions.

Among geography, North America is expected to have a huge growth rate due to the maximum adoption of mobile commerce and internet. In addition the presence of various key digital payment vendors enhance the market by increasing the usability and interests among the common people.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Digital Payment Market, By Means of Payment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Contact-less Payment Methods

5.3 Contact Payment methods

6 Global Digital Payment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Managed Services

6.2.2 Professional Services

6.2.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services

6.2.2.2 Consulting Services

6.2.2.3 System Integration and Deployment Services

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

6.3.2 Payment Gateway Solutions

6.3.3 Payment Processing Solutions

7 Global Digital Payment Market, By Mode of Payment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internet Based

7.2.1 e-Wallets & Mobile Payment Applications

7.2.2 Digital Currencies

7.2.2.1 Bitcoins

7.2.3 Netbanking

7.2.4 Other Internet Based

7.2.4.1 Artificial Intelligence Devices (AI Devices)

7.2.4.2 Social Media Payments

7.3 Bank Cards

7.3.1 Point of Sale (POS) Devices

7.3.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

8 Global Digital Payment Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises

9 Global Digital Payment Market, By Organisation Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

10 Global Digital Payment Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecom & Information Technology (IT)

10.3 Retail & E-Commerce

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.5 Media & Entertainment

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Transportation

10.8 Government

10.9 Other End Users

10.9.1 Automobiles

11 Global Digital Payment Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Google LLC.

13.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

13.3 Apple Inc.

13.4 Mastercard Incorporated

13.5 Visa Inc.

13.6 First Data

13.7 Paypal

13.8 Worldpay

13.9 Wirecard

13.10 Fiserv

13.11 Chetu

13.12 Total System Services (TSYS)

13.13 Novatti

13.14 ACI Worldwide

13.15 Global Payments

13.16 Bluesnap

13.17 Paysafe

13.18 Worldline

13.19 Wex

13.20 Six Payment Services

