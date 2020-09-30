Global $17.77 Billion Electric Vehicle ECU Market to 2024 Featuring Key Players - Continental, Tesla, Aptiv., Autoliv, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Denso Corp

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market: Focus on ECU Type (Body Domain Module, Motor Control Unit, Battery Management System, Transmission ECU, Infotainment ECU, and Others) and EV Type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vehicle Electronic Control Unit Market (EV ECU) Anticipated to Reach $17.77 Billion by 2024

Key Questions Answered:

How much revenue was generated by the global electric vehicle ECU market in 2018, and how much revenue is expected to be generated by the market by 2024?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global electric vehicle ECU market?

How is the global electric vehicle ECU market expected to grow during the forecast period, based on segments such as



ECU Type



EV Type



Region, including North America , Europe , U.K., China , Asia-Pacific and Japan , Rest-of-the-World

, , U.K., , and , Rest-of-the-World What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for electric vehicle ECU?

Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global electric vehicle ECU market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

The global electric vehicle electronic control unit market is witnessing a decent growth rate due to increasing awareness among people pertaining to the preservation of the environment and reduction in the level of emissions in the atmosphere. Due to the same, an upsurge in the demand for electric vehicles, including BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs, is being witnessed across the globe. Additionally, government policies and incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe are expected to further foster the demand for EV ECUs. The increasing levels of carbon dioxide emissions in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil are also leading to the increased adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles and electric vehicles.

In addition, the growing demand for electronic control units from various electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Honda, and Ford, is mainly expected to create lucrative opportunities for the electric vehicle ECU market in the coming years.



Some of the key players in the global EV ECU market are Continental AG, Tesla, Aptiv., Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and DENSO CORPORATION.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Paradigm Shift From Mechanical to Electronic Systems in Automobiles

1.1.2 High Demand for Infotainment Systems in Electric Vehicles

1.1.3 Growing Adoption of ADAS Technology

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Centralization of Vehicle ECUs Impacting the Volume Demand for Electric Vehicle ECU

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Advent of Autonomous Mobility Services

1.3.2 Capitalize on Enabling Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (High)

3.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

3.3 Who Supplies Whom?



4 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Body Control Module

4.3 Motor Control Unit

4.4 Battery Management System or Battery ECU

4.5 Transmission ECU

4.6 Infotainment ECU

4.7 Others



5 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.3 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



6 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), 000 Units, 2018-2024

6.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), $Million, 2018-2024



7 Company Profiling

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Faurecia

Huber Automotive AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Joyson

Keihin Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pektron

Robert Bosch GmbH

SIGRA Technologies GmbH

Tesla

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zcqa2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

