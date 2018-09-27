Global $18.06 Billion Green Cement Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global green cement market accounted for US$ 18.06 Bn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2026.

The green cement market is mainly driven by growing need to cut down on emissions and using green fuel. Increase in greenhouse gas emission resulted in the increasing concern of various agencies that includes United Nations(UN) thereby recommending green cement across the globe. Trend shows that there has been increase in number of building and construction activities. This coupled with increasing awareness towards green building concept is propelling the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The demand for green cement is also expected to rise owing to the growing demand of alternative fuel derived from various waste materials that includes fly ashes, foundry sand, solid recovered fuels, animal meals, filter cakes, used oil and sewage sludge among others. Green cement is mainly used in the construction activities owing to the fact that it uses less water and provides good thermal insulation. In addition, it also provides fire resistance to the buildings. Green cement also aims to safeguard buildings from sulphate attacks caused due to water or moisture thereby providing protection against corrosion.

Hence, growing application in the construction industry is acting as a driving factor in the growth of global green cement market during the forecast period. Various government initiatives that aims at encouraging green architecture and sustainable building is also expected to bolster the market demand for green cement.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

BASF SE

CarbonCure

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

China National Building Material

Zuari Group

LafargeHolcim

Calera

Kiran Global Chems

