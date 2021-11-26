Global $18.35 Bn Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market to 2026: Rising Awareness on the Availability of High Quality and Safer Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is estimated to be USD 18.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.82 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the implantable drug-device market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic disease, the rising awareness amongst people regarding implantable drug delivery devices, increasing demand for contraceptives, and intervention by government and health organizations to ensure high patient safety standards. In addition, the rising awareness about the availability of high quality and safer products, recent advancements in medication administration techniques, and rapid increasing research and development for new product launch and elimination of existing problems are expected to fuel growth potential over the coming years.

However, the chances of implanted device failures, strict government regulations and policies, and the high cost of devices are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps, and Others. Amongst all, the Drug-Eluting Stents segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as Bio-Degradable And Non-Biodegradable. Amongst the two, the Non-Biodegradable segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Technology, the market is classified as Diffusion, Osmotic, and Magnetic. Amongst all, the Diffusion segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Auto-Immune Diseases, and Others. Amongst all, the Cardiovascular segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End-User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. Amongst all, the Hospitals segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. FDA accepts application for Roche's Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). If approved, PDS would be the first and only eye implant with continuous drug delivery that offers people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections - 24th June 2021.

2. Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian, strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare -15th April 202

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Government Regulations

4.2.2 High Device Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Collaboration Activities Among Key Players

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Product Recall

4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Contraceptive Implants

6.3 Spinal Implants

6.4 Brachytherapy Seeds

6.5 Drug-Eluting Stents

6.6 Bioabsorbable Stents

6.7 Intraocular Implants

6.8 Infusion Pumps

6.9 Others

7 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bio-Degradable

7.3 Non-Biodegradable

8 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diffusion

8.3 Osmotic

8.4 Magnetic

9 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ophthalmology

9.3 Cardiology

9.4 Obstetrics And Gynecology

9.5 Diabetes

9.6 Oncology

9.7 Auto-Immune Diseases9.8 Others

10 Others Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centres

10.4 Others

11 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 AbbVie Inc

13.3 Allergan Inc

13.4 Alcon Inc.

13.5 Bayer AG

13.6 Bausch and Lomb Incorporated

13.7 Biotronik, Inc.

13.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

13.9 DSM Biomedical

13.10 Delpor Inc.

13.11 Medtronic Plc.

13.12 Merck & co., Inc.

13.13 Freudenberg Medical, LLC

13.14 Flowonix

13.15 Nucletron

13.16 Siemens Healthineers

13.17 Theradaptive, Inc.

13.18 Intersect ENT

13.19 Nanomedical Systems, Inc.

13.20 Intarcia Therapeutics

13.21 Teleflex Incorporated

13.22 Terumo Corporation

13.23 Alimera Sciences

13.24 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

13.25 Delpor Inc.

13.26 3M Company

