Global $18.47 Billion Green Chemicals Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Chemicals Market Research Report: By Product (Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Biosolvents, Organic Acids), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture) - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry, which generated $9,540.0 million in 2019, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR during 2020-2030 (forecast period), to reach $18,474.2 million by 2030.



The strongest factors helping the green chemicals market advance are the increasing concerns regarding the rapid depletion of fossil fuel reserves and swift uptake of bio-based packaging materials. Rather than actual chemicals, green chemicals are made from organic resources and, thus, are biodegradable and not harmful to the environment.



On being segmented by application, the market is divided into personal care, food & beverages, automotive, packaging, and agriculture. Till 2030, the market would be led by the food & beverages division, on account of the rising demand for food additives with a natural source. For instance, lactic acid is being used in food preservatives, while propylene glycol is becoming a key ingredient in animal feed, pet food, and food flavorings.



During the forecast period, the fastest growth in the green chemicals market would be experienced by the personal care division. This is attributed to the increasing consciousness of people about using bio-based hygiene and beauty products, owing to their advantages over those containing chemicals. For instance, the presence of a significant amount of petrochemicals can cause synthetic beauty products to impact the skin negatively. And, with the skin being the most-visible aspect of appearance, natural skincare products are becoming popular.



The key driver for the industry is the growing usage of packaging materials made from organic and biodegradable sources. Materials such as plant and animal waste are not only renewable, but also environment-friendly, non-toxic, easily disposable, and cost-effective to produce, and they also require lower amounts of raw materials.



A major reason behind the rising consumption of bio-based packaging materials is the increasing popularity of ready-to-eat foods, especially in the U.K., the U.S., and Germany. Thus, due to its environment-friendliness, the usage of bio-based packaging is increasing, thereby driving the market.



Europe is set to be the largest region in the green chemicals market by 2030, owing to the increasing usage of such chemicals in order to curb the deterioration of the environment. In this regard, several governments in the region are offering their support for the adoption of such materials.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the most-rapidly advancing market during the forecast period, because of the increasing consumption of renewable chemicals in its developing countries. Moreover, the region houses high-volume green chemical producing plants and expanding end-user industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Bioalcohols

4.1.1.2 Biopolymers

4.1.1.3 Biosolvents

4.1.1.4 Organic acids

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Food & beverages

4.1.2.2 Personal care

4.1.2.3 Packaging

4.1.2.4 Automotive

4.1.2.5 Agriculture

4.1.2.6 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of bio-based packaging

4.2.1.2 Rising concerns for fossil fuel depletion

4.2.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Significantly high investments for new green chemical production plants

4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraint on market forecast

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing focus on R&D for new applications of green chemicals

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Green Chemicals Market



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets

11.1 U.S.

11.2 China

11.3 Germany

11.4 France

11.5 India



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Players and Offerings

12.2 List of Other Players

12.3 Strategic Developments

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Product Launches

12.3.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, & Agreements



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary



Arkema Group

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Total Corbion PLA

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhxs7r



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

