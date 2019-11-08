Global $18 Billion Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Markets to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market (By Disease, Tests Type, Regions), Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to reach nearly US$ 18 Billion by 2026

Autoimmune diseases refer to a body's abnormal immune response leading to production of antibodies that attack own cells and tissues, causing deterioration and destruction of healthy tissues. Autoimmune diseases can be divided into two general groups: Organ specific, where the autoantibodies attack a specific organ, and Non-organ specific (or systemic), where the autoantibodies attack multiple organ systems. There are almost 80 types of autoimmune diseases prevailing worldwide including systemic lupus erythematosus or rheumatoid arthritis.

As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, around 50 million Americans currently suffer from autoimmune related disorders. Moreover, the numbers are expected to escalate over the forecast period. The demand for better and precise diagnostic methods, along with the increasing prevalence, is expected to increase over the forecast period.



The tests used to diagnose the autoimmune disease include auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. Rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and presence of favorable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.



By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

On the basis of disease, Localized autoimmune disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2018.

Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment.

Type 1 Diabetes captured third highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2018.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth during the forecast timeframe.

Rheumatoid Arthritis captured maximum share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2018, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

By Tests Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

On the basis of test types, Autoantibody Test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

The antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test captured second highest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2018.

The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests captured around 6% - 8% share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market followed by C -reactive protein test.

Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

North America currently dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

Globally, European region is the second-largest autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

is 83 out of 100,000. Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2026)



3. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2011 - 2026)

3.1 By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.2 By Disease - Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.3 By Disease - Global Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.4 By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.5 By Region - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast



4. By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2026)

4.1 Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

4.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market and Forecast

4.1.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis Market and Forecast

4.1.3 Systematic Lupus Erythematosus Market and Forecast

4.1.4 Others Systemic Autoimmune Disease Market and Forecast

4.2 Global Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

4.2.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market and Forecast

4.2.2 Multiple Sclerosis Market and Forecast

4.2.3 Type 1 Diabetes Market and Forecast

4.2.4 Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market and Forecast

4.2.5 Others Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast



5. By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2026)

5.1 Autoantibody Tests Market and Forecast

5.2 Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests Market and Forecast

5.3 Complete Blood Count Tests Market and Forecast

5.4 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests Market and Forecast

5.5 C- Reactive Protein (CRP) Tests Market and Forecast

5.6 Urinalysis Tests Market and Forecast

5.7 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests Market and Forecast

5.8 Others Tests Market and Forecast



6. By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2011 - 2026)



7. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategy

7.1.3 Financial Insight

7.2 Siemens Healthineers

7.3 Roche Diagnostics

7.4 bioMerieux SA

7.5 EUROIMMUN AG

7.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.7 Quest Diagnostics



8. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Growth Drivers

8.1 Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

8.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure to Promote the Growth of Market

8.3 Growing Demand for Better and Accurate Diagnostic Procedures



9. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Challenges

9.1 Industry Challenges by Product Differentiation

9.2 Shortcoming of Professional Operatives to Dampen the Growth of the Market



