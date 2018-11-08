Global $18 Bn Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market to 2023 with a Discussion of Key Vendors
The "Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive brake hoses and lines market to generate a revenue of USD 18 billion during the period 2019-2023.
Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles. The global automotive market is estimated to grow in terms of production volume during the last couple of years. Brake hose being a standard part of the fitment in conventional braking systems. the growth in production volume of automobiles in the global market is fueling the global automotive brake hose market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is automotive brake hoses or lines are affordable with minimal recurring cost. Automotive brake hoses or lines form an integral part of the conventional automotive braking system. A brake hose is affordable and readily available in the commercial market at minimal replacement cost. These are major factors driving the growth of the global automotive brake hose market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is constant wear and tear reduces product life cycle. Automotive brake hoses and lines improve the performance of the braking system by enhancing the braking effectiveness. However, factors such as wear and tear of interior lines of brake hose and the outer layer due to harsh driving conditions may result in rapid degradation of brake hose. This issue is more concerning as day-to-day city traffic is increasing.
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- Delphi Technologies
- Hitachi
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger vehicles
- Commercial vehicles
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wws787/global_18_bn?w=5
