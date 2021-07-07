Global $19.4 Bn Alternatively Powered Commercial Vehicles Fuel Market to 2026: Methanol, CNG, LPG, LNG, Dimethyl Ether, Compressed Hydrogen, Liquid Hydrogen, Hythane

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternatively Powered Commercial Vehicles: Global Fuel Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for alternative fuel for all classes of commercial vehicles with oil prices at $40 per barrel should grow from $11.1 billion in 2021 to $19.4 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report focuses on 10 major alternative fuels for commercial vehicles across North America; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific.

Alternative fuels are increasingly popular as countries seek energy independence and attempt to lower harmful emissions. The U.S. has led this effort and makes fuels from vegetables, restaurant grease and other materials for use in dedicated and flex-fuel vehicles. In dedicated vehicles, a single type of fuel can work but in flex-fuel vehicles, multiple types of fuels can be used by blending of fuels in a standard ratio as suggested by vehicles manufacturers.

This report considers several types of vehicles. Medium and heavy-duty type commercial vehicles command a major share of the market.

There are three price points considered for developing a complete understanding of alternative fuels for commercial vehicles: $40 barrel per thousand units, $80 barrel per thousand units and $120 barrel per thousand units. Most commonly, the price of fuel depends on the quality and effectiveness of fuel.

We have also covered information for industry leaders as well as for followers in the company profile chapter, key developments, and competition landscape, and others. The impact of COVID-19 is also covered in the scope of this report.

All market values are in U.S. dollar ($) millions and all are calculated as nominal value; 2020 is considered as the base year and 2021 as the projected year, with values forecast from 2022 to 2026. The market values are forecasted based on projected growth in various industries.

This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the consumption of alternative fuels for commercial vehicles. Although there is a lack of data pertaining to the consumption of alternative fuels for commercial vehicles in 2020, the passenger car segment was hard-hit compared to commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the prices of conventional fuels went high during the pandemic period, which indirectly pushed the sales of alternatively powered vehicles as well as the consumption of alternative fuels.

The Report Includes

An up-to-date market analysis of the global market for alternative fuel-powered commercial vehicles and their variants

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of current market size and market forecast for alternative powered commercial vehicles, and corresponding market share analysis by type of vehicle, power source, and geographic region

Evaluation of the breakeven oil price points for each fuel for each region at which they produce a favorable payback for commercial vehicles

Highlights of the current and future commercial vehicle demand for each alternative fuel, each category of commercial vehicle and each global region from 2020 through 2026

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

Identification of the key stakeholders in the market, including on-board alternative fuel components and system suppliers, engine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, stationary alternative fuel support equipment suppliers, methanol producers, biofuel producers, public natural gas utility companies, storage and transportation companies, refining and marketing companies, exploration and production companies, integrated oil and gas companies, and oil and gas services companies

Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including AB Volvo, Autocar Truck, Nissan Diesel, Mercedes Benz , Mitsubishi Fuso, Volvo Trucks Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad and Schlumberger

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Insights from Industry Leaders

Chapter 3 Market Background

Introduction

Historical and Currently Dominant Fuels

Fuels at the Dawn of the Internal Combustion Age

Dominant Fuels

Alternative Fuels

Alternative Fuel Feedstocks

Liquids

Gasses

Chapter 4 Requisite Enabling Systems for Alternative Fuels

Introduction and Objectives

Three Major Fuel System Approaches by Combustion Ignition Method

Fuel Additives for Liquid Alternative Fuels

Spark Plug or Glow Plug Ignition

Pilot Injection with High-Pressure Direct Injection

Dual Fuel

Component Portions Among Alternative Fuels

Onboard Vehicle

Stationary Support Equipment

Methanol

Stationary Support Equipment

Ethanol

Stationary Support Equipment

Biodiesel

Compressed Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquid Propane Gas

Dimethyl Either

Compressed Hydrogen

Liquefied Hydrogen

Hythane

Chapter 5 Business Case Economics by Fuel Type and Region

Introduction of the Key Graph Format Definitions and Interpretation

Methanol

North America



Latin America



Europe , Middle East and Africa

, and

Asia-Pacific

Compressed Natural Gas

Liquid Natural Gas

Liquid Propane Gas

Dimethyl Ether

Compressed Hydrogen

Liquid Hydrogen

Hythane

Summary of All Alternative Fuels by Region

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast for Alternative Fuels by Vehicle Class

Introduction

Base-Case Scenario: Long-Term Oil Prices at $80 per Barrel

per Barrel High Oil Price Scenario: Long-Term Oil Price At $120 per Barrel

per Barrel Low Oil Price Scenario: Long-Term Oil Price At $40 per Barrel

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Engine Original Equipment Manufacturers

Onboard Component And System Suppliers

Equipment For Fuel Storage And Refueling

Equipment For Small-Scale Production Of Fuel

Commercial Vehicle OEMs

Public Utility Companies

Storage And Transportation Companies

Refining And Marketing Companies

Methanol Producing Companies

Ethanol Producing Companies

Biodiesel Producing Companies

Exploration And Production Companies

Integrated Oil And Gas Companies

Oil And Gas Services Companies

Chapter 8 Appendix: Acronyms

