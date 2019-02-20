Global $19.5 Billion Bath Soap Market, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 - P&G is the Largest Player, Followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive
Feb 20, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bath soaps currently represent a multibillion dollar industry and according to this research, the total revenues of the global bath soap market reached values worth US$ 19.5 Billion in 2018. This represented a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2011-2018.
Several factors such as growing population, increasing awarness of hygiene among consumers, value addition, premiumisation and increasing demand from emerging markets are currently fostering the growth of the global bath soap market.
This latest study provides a detailed insight into the global bath soap market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market for bath soaps accounting for around 40% of the total global demand. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe and North America.
The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in bath soap market. Procter & Gamble is the largest player accounting for 15% of the total global bath soap sales. Procter & Gamble is followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Bath Soap Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Markey Breakup by Region
5.4 Markey Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Markey Breakup by Category
5.6 Markey Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Research and Development
5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.3 Manufacturing
5.9.4 Distribution
5.9.5 Exports
5.9.6 Retailers
5.9.7 End-Use
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Price Analysis
5.11.1 Key Price Indicators
5.11.2 Price Struture
5.11.3 Margin Analysis
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 Asia Pacific
6.2 Europe
6.3 North America
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East and Africa
7 Performance by Product Type
7.1 Premium Products
7.2 Mass Products
8 Performance by Category
8.1 Solid Bath Soaps
8.2 Liquid Bath Soaps
9 Performance by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Pharmacies
9.4 Specialty Stores
9.5 Online
9.6 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Market Breakup of Key Players
11 Bath Soap Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
- Colgate Palmolive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76ppwr/global_19_5?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article