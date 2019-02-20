Global $19.5 Billion Bath Soap Market, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 - P&G is the Largest Player, Followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bath soaps currently represent a multibillion dollar industry and according to this research, the total revenues of the global bath soap market reached values worth US$ 19.5 Billion in 2018. This represented a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2011-2018.



Several factors such as growing population, increasing awarness of hygiene among consumers, value addition, premiumisation and increasing demand from emerging markets are currently fostering the growth of the global bath soap market.



This latest study provides a detailed insight into the global bath soap market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market for bath soaps accounting for around 40% of the total global demand. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe and North America.



The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in bath soap market. Procter & Gamble is the largest player accounting for 15% of the total global bath soap sales. Procter & Gamble is followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bath Soap Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Markey Breakup by Region

5.4 Markey Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Markey Breakup by Category

5.6 Markey Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Research and Development

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Distribution

5.9.5 Exports

5.9.6 Retailers

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Struture

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Performance by Product Type

7.1 Premium Products

7.2 Mass Products



8 Performance by Category

8.1 Solid Bath Soaps

8.2 Liquid Bath Soaps



9 Performance by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Pharmacies

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.5 Online

9.6 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup of Key Players



11 Bath Soap Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Colgate Palmolive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76ppwr/global_19_5?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

