Global $19.6 Bn Ink Markets to 2024 - Sun Chemicals Currently Represents the Biggest Manufacturer in the Market

The global ink market has reached a value of US$ 19.6 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2011-2018.

Ink is a liquid or a paste containing pigments or dyes used to colour a surface for producing an image, design, or text. It has been around since ages and plays a key role in almost every aspect of human life. Inks can be divided into two broad classes- printing inks and writing inks. In the past few years, the consumption of printing inks has increased due to the growth in letterpress, lithographic printing, publishing and packaging industries. Other factors like affordability, constant innovations and popularity of environment-friendly inks are also encouraging the growth of global ink market.

On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific region currently represents the largest market accounting for around one-third of the total global consumption. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. The report has further analysed the major players operating in the global ink market. Sun Chemicals currently represents the biggest manufacturer in this market.

This report provides a deep insight into the global ink industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an ink manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the ink industry in any manner.

The report has further analysed the major players operating in the global ink market. Sun Chemicals currently represents the biggest manufacturer in this market. Other major players include Flint Group, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk Group, Sakata INX and Huber Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report?

How has the ink market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global ink market?

Which are the major ink types in the global ink market?

What are the key product types in the global ink market?

What are the key applications in the global ink market?

What are the price trends of ink?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the ink industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the ink industry?

What is the structure of the ink industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the ink industry?

What are the profit margins in the ink industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

How is ink manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in an ink manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for ink?

What are the transportation requirements for ink?

What are the utility requirements for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up an ink manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for an ink manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global: Ink Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Ink Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturing

5.10.3 Marketing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Lithographic

6.2 Flexographic

6.3 Gravure

6.4 Digital

6.5 Letterpress

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Ink Type

7.1 Oil Based

7.2 Solvent Based

7.3 Water Based



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Label & Packaging

8.2 Commercial Printing

8.3 Publications

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Ink Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



