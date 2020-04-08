Global $2.1 Bn Net Zero Energy Building (NZEB) Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Construction of NZEBs, Cost Analysis, and ZEBRA2020 KPIs

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Net Zero Energy Buildings Market Research Report: By Construction, Equipment - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the global net zero energy buildings (NZEB) market generated a revenue of $896.6 million and is projected to attain a value of $2,106.6 million in 2024, advancing at a 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The market is growing due to the plans of government regarding energy efficiency and rising requirement for NZEBs for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A building with zero net energy consumption, that is, the amount of energy utilized by the building is generated through renewable sources on the site, is referred to as NZEB.

In terms of construction, the net zero energy buildings market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Between these two, the commercial category held the larger share, of 98.4%, of the market in 2018. This is because commercial construction requires more floor spaces, which results in increased construction value of the building. In addition to this, the governments around the world are introducing policies for encouraging construction of NZEBs for reducing power consumption through fossil fuels. The residential category is predicted to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

When equipment is taken into consideration, the net zero energy buildings market is categorized into heating, ventilation, & air conditioning systems, solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, lighting systems, insulation panels, and others (which include solar thermal systems and wind turbines). Among these, the solar PV panels dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018), with a share of 57.1% in 2018. This was because commercial floor spaces need a considerable amount of energy to power all appliances in a building, which results in increased requirement for solar PV panels.

Among all the regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World, North America accounted for the largest share, of 79.1%, of the net zero energy buildings market in 2018, and is further predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is because of the rising concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, has led to a shift toward NZEB. In addition to this, the increasing number of government initiatives is also resulting in the growth of the market.

One of the key driving factors of the net zero energy buildings market is the requirement for NZEBs for reducing GHG emissions. The burning of fossil fuels for producing energy has resulted in an increased percentage of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases in the atmosphere. As per the World Green Building Council, construction and buildings account for over 35% of the global energy usage and approximately 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, in order to prevent further rise in the percentage of these gases in the atmosphere, several countries are shifting toward NZEBs.

The energy efficiency plans by governments is another major driving factor of the net zero energy buildings market. Several governments around the world are taking various initiatives for using renewable energy at a larger scale and reducing the utilization of non-renewable energy in both commercial and residential areas. Such plans are helping governments in making use of other renewable energy sources for fulfilling the energy requirements. For instance, the California Public Utilities Commission implemented the California Long-Term Energy Efficiency Strategy Plan, with the aim of adopting best practices for energy efficiency.

Hence, the market is registering growth due to the increasing number of initiatives regarding energy efficiency by the government and rising need for NZEBs to reduce GHG emissions.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Construction

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Equipment

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Construction

4.1.1.1 Residential

4.1.1.2 Commercial

4.1.2 By Equipment

4.1.2.1 Solar PV panels

4.1.2.2 Insulation panels

4.1.2.3 Lighting systems

4.1.2.4 HVAC systems

4.1.2.5 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Demand for NZEBs to reduce GHG emissions

4.2.1.2 Energy efficiency plans by governments

4.2.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High development cost and complex designing of NZEBs

4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Development initiatives for NZEBs

Chapter 5. Key Performance Indicators

5.1 Construction of NZEBs

5.2 Cost Analysis

5.3 ZEBRA2020

Chapter 6. Regulatory Framework

6.1 U.S.

6.2 Canada

6.3 U.K.

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Australia

6.8 Associations

Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Row Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.2 List of NZEBs in the U.S.

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Kingspan Group plc

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 NetZero Buildings

13.3 DPR Construction

13.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

13.5 Rockwool Group

13.6 Xtratherm Limited

13.7 SunPower Corporations

13.8 Solatube International Inc.

