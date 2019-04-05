Global $2.37Bn Patient Simulators Market by 2025 - Driven by the Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatment Methods

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Simulators Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 Mn in 2017. The global patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods have also increased the use of patient simulators for performing the surgery. The complex treatment of the cardiovascular diseases are made easier with the help of simulators. The system can generate realistic 3D vascular models segmented from patient datasets, which include a beating heart, and deliver a real-time computation of force and force feedback module for patient simulators.

Factors such as high cost of patient simulators is the major challenge of the patient simulators market. Costs associated with the use of medium- and high-fidelity manikins were calculated to determine the total cost for each. For instance, 3B Scientific Patient Care Manikin BASIC, for simulation in healthcare was developed for scenario-based training of basic patient care and nursing skills. The simulator costs approximately US$ 2700.

However, virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators is the trend during recent years. Virtual reality simulator is the type of simulator used in endoscopy and bronchoscopy skills training. The learners are able to practice lower and upper gastrointestinal flexible endoscopy and bronchoscopy. With the help of virtual reality patients, the simulator gives haptic and audio feedback. They also allow learners to practice a variety of laparoscopic techniques which include cutting, clipping, knot-tying, and camera navigation.

Global patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 17.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Global patient simulators market, based on end user was segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and military organizations. In 2017, the academic institutes segment is expected to dominate the market based on the end user contributing a share of 41.9%. This is primarily attributed to rising training programs in the academic institutes using simulators. Moreover, academic institutes segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the global patient simulators market are, CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Gaumard Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku Co, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Surgical Science, Surgical Science and Limbs & Things among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. Patient Simulators Market Landscape

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Segmentation

3.2.1. Patient Simulators Market - by Product

3.2.2. Patient Simulators Market - by End User

3.2.3. Patient Simulators Market - by Region

3.2.3.1. by Country

4. Patient Simulators Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1. Key Market Drivers

4.2. Key Market Restraints

4.3. Key Market Opportunities

4.4. Future Trends

4.5. Impact Analysis

5. Patient Simulators Market - Global Analysis

5.1. Global Patient Simulators Market Overview

5.2. Global Patient Simulators Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3. Performance of Key Players

5.4. Expert Opinions

6. Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - by Product

6.1. Overview

6.2. Product Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

6.3. Infant Simulator Market

6.4. Childbirth Simulator Market

6.5. Adult Patient Simulator Market

7. Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. End User Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3. Academic Institutes Market

7.4. Hospitals Market

7.5. Military Organizations Market

7.6. Others Market

8. North America Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Country Analysis

9. Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Country Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Country Analysis

12. South and Central America Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Country Analysis

13. Patient Simulators Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1. CAE Healthcare

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Product/Service Portfolio

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. Laerdal Medical

13.3. 3D Systems Inc.

13.4. U.S. Security Care Inc.

13.5. Gaumard Scientific

13.6. Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

13.7. Simulab Corporation

13.8. Simulaids

13.9. Surgical Science

13.10. Mentice AB

