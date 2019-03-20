Global $2.4 Bn Cannabis Testing Market to 2025: Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Testing Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Services, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 2,486.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,028.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017-2025.

The cannabis testing market is driven by the driving factor such as increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, & workshops, legalization of medical cannabis and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as risks related to stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth with advances in cannabis testing equipment.

The cannabis testing market as per the type segment is segmented as product and software. The market of product segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to cannabis testing market is of 73.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The product segment is further bifurcated into analytical instruments and consumables. Among the product segment, the analytical instruments segment is likely to hold the major market in the forecast period.

The services segment of the cannabis testing market includes potency testing, terpene profiling testing, pesticide screening, residual solvent testing, heavy metal testing, microbial analysis and genetic testing. The potency testing segment for the cannabis testing market was valued at US$ 303.39 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 792.26 Mn by 2025. The potency testing segment and is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report cannabis testing market are Cancer Association of South Africa, Central for Drug Evaluation, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, German Research Foundation, European Research Area, Indian Institutes of Technology, Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Centre for Biological Sciences, National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Global Cannabis Testing Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Cannabis Testing - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market - by Type

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market - by Services

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Testing Market - by End User

3.2.4 Global Cannabis Testing Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Global Cannabis Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Legalization of Medical Cannabis

4.1.2 Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of LIMS In Cannabis Testing Laboratories

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework For Cannabis:

4.2.2 Dearth of Trained Laboratory Professionals:

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Advances In Cannabis Testing Equipments:

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Cannabis Testing Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Cannabis Testing Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Agilent Technologies

5.4.2 Shimadzu Corporation

5.5 Expert Opinions

6. Cannabis Market - Global Regulatory Scenario

7. Cannabis Testing Market Analysis& - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market, by Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Products Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Analytical Instruments Market

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Global Analytical Instruments Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3.3 Chromatography Instruments Market

7.3.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.3.2 Global Chromatography Instruments Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3.3.3 Liquid Chromatography Market

7.3.3.4 Gas Chromatography Market

7.3.3.5 Spectroscopy Instruments Market

7.3.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.3.5.2 Global Spectroscopy Instruments Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3.5.3 Mass Spectroscopy Market

7.3.3.5.4 Atomic Spectroscopy Market

7.3.4 Consumables Market

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Global Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.3 Chromatography Columns Market

7.3.4.4 Standard & Crms Market

7.3.4.5 Supplies and Accessories Market

7.4 Software Market

8. Global Cannabis Testing Market Analysis& - by Service

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market, by Service, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Potency Testing Market

8.4 Terpene Profiling Testing Market

8.5 Pesticide Screening Market

8.6 Residual Solvent Testing Market

8.7 Heavy Metal Testing Market

8.8 Microbial Analysis Market

8.9 Genetic Testing Market

9. Global Cannabis Testing Market Analysis& - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Cannabis Testing Market, by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Testing Laboratories Market

9.4 Drug Manufacturers Market

9.5 Research Institutes Market

10. North America Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

11. Europe Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

12. Asia-Pacific Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

13. Middle East & Africa Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

14. South and Central America Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

15. Cannabis Testing Market - Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies In the Cannabis Testing Market, 2016-2018

15.3 Organic Developments

15.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Cannabis Testing Market, 2016-2018

15.5 Product Launch

15.6 Product Approval

15.7 Others

15.8 Inorganic Developments

15.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Cannabis Testing Market, 2016-2018

15.10 Acquisitions

15.11 Agreements

15.12 Collaborations

16. Cannabis Testing Market& - Key Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sciex (Danaher)

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

WATERS

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5p5rr/global_2_4_bn?w=5





