Global $2.5+ Billion Hybrid Operating Room Markets, 2021-2030: Change in Competitive Landscape and Product Demand & Emerging Opportunities Due to COVID-19

The global hybrid OR market is projected to reach $2.52 billion by 2030.

The study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 11.79% between 2021 and 2030. The market is expected to continue to grow on the backdrop of increasing demand for cardiovascular and neurological applications.

As global healthcare continues its focus on reducing patient recovery time and decreased length of stay in hospitals, hybrid ORs are expected to be adopted across regions. Key market players continue to eye emerging countries as lucrative markets.

The study indicates that the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, the growing number of surgical procedures, and increased regulatory approvals are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as higher adoption of robot-assisted surgical technology and growth in emerging economies, which can be leveraged by players operating in the market. Emerging economies are lucrative markets as large hospital chains aim to adopt hybrid OR technology in the upcoming years.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include component, application, and end-user, along with regional cross-segmentation by component, application, and end-user.

The application segment of the global market includes analysis of different types of hybrid OR applications such as neurosurgical, cardiovascular, thoracic, orthopedic, and others.

Hybrid ORs have been under adoption for over a decade now. The basic motive for the adoption of hybrid ORs is expected to remain the same as global healthcare increases its preference for minimally invasive surgeries compared to open surgeries. Hybrid ORs enable surgeons to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures. Thus, post-COVID-19, the preference for hybrid ORs is expected to remain high as they lead to a shorter recovery time and fewer complications.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of leading companies, market participants, and vendors.

