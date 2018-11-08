Global $2.5 Billion Tumbler with Lid Market to 2023 - Lucrative Opportunities in Outdoor Activities such as Camping, Hiking, Fitness, and Travel

DUBLIN, Nov 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tumbler with Lid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tumbler with lid market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global tumbler with lid market looks attractive with opportunities in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the tumbler with lid market, include introduction of vacuum sealing and coating technology and increasing demand for temperature retention tumblers.

Some of the tumblers with lid companies profiled in this report include Newell Brands, Tupperware Brands, Yeti Holding, Xiamen Xaoyuren Home Appliance and Technology Co., Thermos, Tervis Tumbler, Hydro Flask, and Tritan USA and others.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the stainless steel tumbler is expected to remain the largest segment and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to exceptional temperature retention properties, durability, and superior toughness.

Within the global tumbler with lid market, the sports and outdoor activities segment will remain the largest and also witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor recreational activities and growing demand for ultra-lightweight, fashionable, one-handed beverage containers.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing camping, hiking, and other outdoor recreational activities.

Some of the features of Tumbler with Lid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Tumbler Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Tumbler Market by Material

3.3.1: Stainless Steel

3.3.2: Plastic

3.3.3: Glass and Others

3.4: Global Tumbler Market by Product

3.4.1: Insulated Tumblers

3.4.2: Regular Tumblers

3.5: Global Tumbler Market by Application

3.5.1: Sports and Outdoor Activities

3.5.2: Everyday

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Tumbler Market by Capacity

3.6.1: Up to 12 Ounces

3.6.2: 12 to 20 Ounces

3.6.3: 20 to 30 Ounces

3.6.4: Above 30 Ounces



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Tumbler Market by Region

4.2: North American Tumbler Market

4.3: European Tumbler

4.4: APAC Tumbler

4.5: ROW Tumbler Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tumbler Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tumbler Market by Product

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tumbler Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tumbler Market by Capacity

6.2: Emerging Trends in the US Tumbler Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Products Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Tumbler Market

6.3.3: Capacity Expansion of the Global Tumbler Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Yeti Holdings Inc.

7.2: Tervis Tumblers

7.3: Tupperware Brands Corporation

7.4: Thermos LLC.

7.5: CamelBak Products LLC

7.6: Newell Brands Inc.

7.7: Xiamen Xiaoyuren Home Appliance and Technology Co. Ltd

7.8: RTIC

7.9: Tritan USA

7.10: Helen of Troy Limited

7.11: S'well

7.12: ORCA Cooler, LLC

7.13: Go PAK UK Ltd.

7.14: EE-LIAN ENTERPRISE (M) SDN. BHD.

7.15: Lock & Lock Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqn4hl/global_2_5?w=5

