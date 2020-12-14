Global $2.64 Billion AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market to 2030: Opportunities in Decline in Imaging Reimbursement Forcing Facilities for Accelerated and Accurate Performance

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market: 12 Countries Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market to Reach $2.64 Billion by 2030



Global AI-enabled imaging modalities market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is a rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance.



Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the AI-enabled imaging modalities market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing AI-powered imaging systems, and software companies into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of AI-based imaging modality systems across the globe.

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Forecast, 2020-2030

The global AI-enabled imaging modalities market was valued at $214.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2,649.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.32%, during the forecast period 2020-2030. The increasing complexities in clinical decision making, rising radiologist workload, and huge R&D investments are the major factors fueling market growth.



In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting market growth. These challenges include the physicians' reluctance toward the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and the privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on healthcare service robots market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.

Competitive Landscape

The global AI-enabled imaging modalities market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, with the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

During February 2016-July 2020, the market witnessed approximately 40 new offerings, 32 partnerships, alliances & business expansions, 27 regulatory & legal approvals, 13 funding activities, six mergers & acquisition, and one procurement & sales.

Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel AI-embedded medical imaging systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Ecosystem

4.2 Regulatory Framework

4.2.1 North America

4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in U.S.

4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Other Countries

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.3.1 Impact on Clinical Settings and Clinical Decision-Making

4.3.2 Impact on AI-Based Imaging Modality Manufacturers

4.3.3 Conclusion

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies

5.1.1 New Offerings

5.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

5.1.3 Regulatory and Legal Approvals

5.1.4 Funding Activities

5.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.6 Procurement and Sales

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (Imaging Modality Providers)

5.3 Growth Share Analysis

5.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Modality)

5.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Workflow)

5.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Therapeutic Application)

6 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Scenario

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Potential Opportunities - AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities

6.3.1 Standardization of Radiology Practice

6.3.2 Voluminous Medical Imaging Data Requiring Analysis

6.3.3 Decline in Imaging Reimbursement Forcing Facilities for Accelerated and Accurate Performance

6.3.4 Increasing Participation

6.4 Market Dynamics

6.4.1 Impact Analysis

6.4.1.1 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Market Restraints, 2019-2030

6.4.2 Market Drivers

6.4.2.1 Need for Personalized and Standardized Patient-Centric Care

6.4.2.2 Accurate and Rapid Diagnosis Enabled by Artificial Intelligence

6.4.2.3 Increasing Workload of Radiologists

6.4.2.4 Evolving Hardware Technologies and Data Quality

6.4.3 Market Restraints

6.4.3.1 Lag in Regulatory Approvals

6.4.3.2 Legal Implications of AI Systems

6.4.3.3 Rise in Medical Imaging Expenses

6.4.3.4 Data Security and Privacy Issues

6.4.3.5 Lack of Trained Staff

6.5 Key Vendors

7 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Modality)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Computed Tomography (CT)

7.3 Magnetic Resonance (MR)

7.4 Ultrasound

7.5 X-Ray

7.6 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

7.7 Other Modalities

8 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Workflow), 2019-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Image Acquisition

8.3 Image Analysis

8.4 Detection

8.5 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

8.6 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

8.7 Triage

8.8 Reporting and Communication

9 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Therapeutic Application)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cardiology

9.3 Oncology

9.3.1 Breast Cancer

9.3.2 Lung Cancer

9.3.3 Other cancer types

9.4 Neurology

9.5 Pulmonology

9.6 Others

10 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Exo

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Hyperfine

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklije Philips N.V.

Nanox

Siemens Healthineers AG

Tissue Differentiation Intelligence, LLC (TDi)

United Imaging Healthcare

Yor Labs , Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0zbor

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

