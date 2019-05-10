Global $2.6Bn Sales Enablement Platform Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Enablement Platform Market by Component (Platform And Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sales enablement platform market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The sales enablement platform market is driven by various factors, such as reduced sales cycle, better collaboration between marketing and sales team, and enhanced efficiency of sales representative. However, inconsistent user experience across different access channels can hinder the growth of the market.

Major vendors offering sales enablement platform and services across the globe include SAP (Germany), Bigtincan (US), Upland Software (US), Highspot (US), Seismic (US), Showpad (Belgium), Brainshark (US), ClearSlide (US), ClientPoint (US), Accent Technologies (US), Quark Software (US), Bloomfire (US), Qorus Software (US), Pitcher (Switzerland), Mediafly (US), Rallyware (US), MindTickle (US) and Qstream (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sales enablement platform market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Consumer goods and retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options.

Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience. Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating sales enablement strategies that will help them to target customer with personalized content. Sales enablement platform helps retailers attract and engage customers on different digital channels, for delivering omni-channel experience to their customers.

Integration and implementation services segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying sales enablement platform. These services ensure organizations that applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on IT infrastructure.

System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, applications, and devices for the growth of business revenue.

APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for sales enablement platform and services. Sales enablement enables an organization to fine-tune the sales process so that it can align perfectly with the journey of prospects and customers.

The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the sales enablement platform market. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



