Global $2.6Bn Sales Enablement Platform Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2024
May 10, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Enablement Platform Market by Component (Platform And Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sales enablement platform market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.
The sales enablement platform market is driven by various factors, such as reduced sales cycle, better collaboration between marketing and sales team, and enhanced efficiency of sales representative. However, inconsistent user experience across different access channels can hinder the growth of the market.
Major vendors offering sales enablement platform and services across the globe include SAP (Germany), Bigtincan (US), Upland Software (US), Highspot (US), Seismic (US), Showpad (Belgium), Brainshark (US), ClearSlide (US), ClientPoint (US), Accent Technologies (US), Quark Software (US), Bloomfire (US), Qorus Software (US), Pitcher (Switzerland), Mediafly (US), Rallyware (US), MindTickle (US) and Qstream (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sales enablement platform market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Consumer goods and retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options.
Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience. Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating sales enablement strategies that will help them to target customer with personalized content. Sales enablement platform helps retailers attract and engage customers on different digital channels, for delivering omni-channel experience to their customers.
Integration and implementation services segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying sales enablement platform. These services ensure organizations that applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on IT infrastructure.
System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, applications, and devices for the growth of business revenue.
APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for sales enablement platform and services. Sales enablement enables an organization to fine-tune the sales process so that it can align perfectly with the journey of prospects and customers.
The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the sales enablement platform market. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Sales Enablement Platform Market
4.2 Market in North America, By Industry Vertical and Country (2019)
4.3 Market Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Improve the Internal Business Process
5.2.1.2 Scaling Sales Efforts With the Help of Advanced Technology
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inconsistent User Experience Across Various Access Channels
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Focus of Organization Toward Optimizing Sales Workforce Efficiency
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Upkeeping Sales Communication and Maintaining A Buyer-Seller Relationship
5.2.4.2 Keeping the Customer Better Informed About Products at First Instance
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Dun & Bradstreet
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Nxstage Medical, Inc.
6 Sales Enablement Platform Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform
6.2.1 Growing Focus of Organizations to Automate and Enhance Their Sales Processes to Drive the Demand for Sales Enablement Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Integration and Implementation
6.3.1.1 Efficient Deployment of Sales Enablement Platform Within Organizations' Systems to Drive the Growth of Integration and Implementation Services
6.3.2 Training and Support
6.3.2.1 Growing Need to Empower Sales Representatives With Enhanced Skills for Fully Utilizing the Sales Enablement Platform to Drive the Growth of Training and Support Services
7 Sales Enablement Platform Market By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Growing Need to Have Long-Lasting Relationships With Customers to Drive the Demand for Sales Enablement Platform Solutions Among Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3.1 The Need for A Cost-Effective and Comprehensive Solution to Drive the Adoption of Sales Enablement Platforms Across SMEs
8 Sales Enablement Platform Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Security Concern Among Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Sales Enablement Platform
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness are the Major Factors Driving the Adoption of Cloud-Based Sales Enablement Platform
9 Sales Enablement Platform Market By Industry Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 The Growing Need to Offer Best-In-Class Customer Experience to Drive the Growth of Sales Enablement Platform in the BFSI Industry Vertical
9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.3.1 Growing Competition to Enhance Market Share and Increase Margins to Drive the Growth of Sales Enablement Platform in the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Vertical
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Growing Need to Offer Best-In-Class Customer Experience to Drive the Growth of Sales Enablement Platform in the IT and Telecom Industry Vertical
9.5 Media and Entertainment
9.5.1 Growing Need to Automate Content Creation to Drive the Growth of Sales Enablement Platform in the Media and Entertainment Industry Vertical
9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.6.1 Growing Need to Share Personalized and Updated Compliance-Approved Content With Prospects to Drive the Growth of Sales Enablement Platform in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical
9.7 Manufacturing
9.7.1 Growing Need to Automate and Enhance Sales Processes to Drive the Growth of Sales Enablement Platform in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical
9.8 Others
10 Sales Enablement Platform Market By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Automating Sales Process to Improve Deal Closure Rate to Drive the US Sales Enablement Platform Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Deployment of Cloud-Based Sales Enablement Platform to Get Actionable Insights From Information to Fuel the Market Growth in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Ability to Measure and Analyze Sales Result to Drive the Adoption of Sales Enablement Platform and Services in the Uk
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Developed Communication Infrastructure to Propel the Market Growth in Germany
10.3.3 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.1.1 Customer-Centric Sales Approach to Drive the Adoption of Sales Enablement Technologies in Anz
10.4.2 China
10.4.2.1 Growing Need Among Sales Representative to Adopt Smart Techniques to Fuel the Market Growth in China
10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 South Africa
10.5.1.1 Ability to Align Various Departments in an Organization to Boost the Sales Enablement Market Growth in South Africa
10.5.2 United Arab Emirates
10.5.2.1 Digital Trend Among Various Industry Verticals to Boost the Adoption of Sales Enablement Platform and Services in UAE
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Sales Enablement Techniques to Smoothen the Business Process to Drive the Adoption of Sales Enablement Platform and Services in Brazil
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Increased Productivity of the Sales Workforce By Using Sales Enablement Platform to Boost the Market Growth in Mexico
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
11.2.2 Business Expansions
11.2.3 Acquisitions
11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 SAP
12.3 Bigtincan
12.4 Upland Software
12.5 Showpad
12.6 Seismic
12.7 Highspot
12.8 Accent Technologies
12.9 ClearSlide
12.10 Brainshark
12.11 Quark
12.12 Bloomfire
12.13 ClientPoint
12.14 Qorus Software
12.15 Pitcher
12.16 Mediafly
12.17 Rallyware
12.18 MindTickle
12.19 Qstream, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4m7kw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article