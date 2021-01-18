Global $2.7 Billion Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Irrigation Controllers - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market accounted for $865.95 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,704.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as government initiatives for promoting water conservation, government providing rebates for installing smart irrigation controllers, and focus on increasing farm productivity by using smart irrigation solutions are market growth. However, high costs associated with smart irrigation controllers when compared to traditional irrigation systems is hampering market growth.



Agriculture is a foremost sector that influences the economic development of a country. Low agricultural production and useless irrigation systems have to be remedied to improve the productivity of crops, and thus strengthen the financial development of a country. This spurs the application of mechanized irrigation systems globally. Smart irrigation is an progressive way of water management in the irrigation process.



Based on the type, the soil moisture-based controllers segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to it shuts off an irrigation system when the ground is already wet, preventing over watering. The controller turns the system back on when the soil becomes drier. Thus, the soil moisture-based controllers segment can be further divided into suspended cycle irrigation systems and water-on-demand irrigation.



By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of smart irrigation controllers are targeting this region for business development as the region showcases high attractiveness and increase potential. This has triggered the use of smart irrigation controllers in the region making it the most lucrative in the globe.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market include Baseline Inc., Calsense, Galcon, Hunter Industries, Hydropoint Data Systems, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, and Skydrop.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plug-in Controllers

5.3 Smart Homes Based Controllers

5.4 Standalone Controllers

5.5 Weather-Based Controllers

5.5.1 On-site Weather Measurement Controllers

5.5.2 Signal-based Controllers

5.5.3 Historic ET Controllers

5.6 Soil Moisture-based Controllers

5.6.1 Suspended Cycle Irrigation Systems

5.6.2 Water-on-demand Irrigation

5.7 Sensor-based Controllers



6 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Greenhouses

6.3 Orchard

6.4 Turfs & Landscapes

6.5 Sports Grounds



7 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agricultural Fields/Farms

7.3 Non-Agriculture

7.3.1 Commercial

7.3.2 Golf Courses

7.3.3 Residential



8 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Baseline Inc.

10.2 Calsense

10.3 Galcon

10.4 Hunter Industries

10.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

10.6 Netafim

10.7 Rachio Inc.

10.8 Rain Bird Corporation

10.9 The Toro Company

10.10 Weathermatic

10.11 Skydrop



