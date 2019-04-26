Global $2.8 Bn Hemoglobin Testing Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024
The "Hemoglobin Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hemoglobin testing market was worth US$ 1.7 Billion in 2018
An increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as anemia and diabetes represent a key factor driving the global hemoglobulin testing market. In 2018, an estimated 490 Million people around the world suffered from diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is currently being catalysed by an increasing ageing population, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles and rising levels of obesity.
Patients suffering from diabetes need to undergo tests to measure blood glucose and HbA1c levels regularly, driving the demand for such tests. Moreover, factors such as favourable reimbursement of hemoglobin testing under various health insurance policies is also catalyzing the growth of the market.
However, in many countries, medical insurance doesn't fully reimburse the cost of hemoglobin testing, but with partial payment and other coverages, consumers are increasingly adopting regular and periodic tests in order to check and maintain their overall health.
Furthermore, factors such as improving health infrastructure, increasing per capita expenditure on health care, rising awareness for blood-related ailments, ageing population, technological advancements, etc. are also projected to drive the global hemoglobin testing market in the coming years.
Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global hemoglobin testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global hemoglobin testing industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hemoglobin testing industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hemoglobin testing industry?
- What is the structure of the global hemoglobin testing industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global hemoglobin testing industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global hemoglobin testing industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hemoglobin Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Reagents and Consumables
6.2 Equipment
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Chromatograph
7.2 Immunoassay
7.3 Other
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Laboratories
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Research centers
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott
14.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories
14.3.3 Danaher
14.3.4 EKF Diagnostics
14.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
14.3.6 Siemens Healthineers
14.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.8 Alere
14.3.9 ACON Laboratories
14.3.10 ARKRAY
14.3.11 Bayer Medical Care
14.3.12 Daiichi Biotech
14.3.13 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems
14.3.14 Epinex Diagnostics
14.3.15 Erba Diagnostics
