Global $2.83 Bn UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market to 2030

The global UAS traffic management systems market has the potential to generate over $2.83 billion of revenue by 2030.

The following points provide a concrete description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

This report identifies the global UAS traffic management system market for different stakeholders and regions.

The study also presents a detailed examination of the UTM systems market along with the market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges.

The study provides details of various technologies enabling the UTM system.

The report also provides segmentation of various systems of UTM, and product mapping with key companies.

A detailed competitive analysis, which focuses on the key market developments and strategies followed by the key players in the market, has been included in this report.

The study provides a detailed view of funding scenario and regulatory framework of UTM systems.

The study provides a detailed overview of business opportunities for various key stakeholders in the UAS traffic management systems market.

The UAS traffic management systems market has been analyzed for all the regions, namely North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World with further analysis of the key developments with respect to several major countries.

The first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which was primarily used for military application, was developed in third decade of the 20th century. Since then, UAVs have evolved to a large extent in the technological sphere. In the past decade, UAVs have undergone significant developments such as considerable reduction in weight, size, and cost, enhanced battery life, and increased degree of autonomy in its operation. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can be defined as an aircraft system that can be controlled using a remote or an on-board computer system. UAVs are a part of unmanned aerial system (UAS) that include a UAV, a controller on ground, and a communication system between UAV and controller.



UAVs have emerged as a powerful tool for various military and non-military applications. UAVs have emerged as a cost-effective solution for a wide range of commercial applications, such as precision agriculture, surveying, aerial photography, and mapping, among others. As the use of unmanned drones are rapidly on a rise, it is evident that there is an impending need for management services to control and manage these drones. The management concept for these drones was devised by NASA in 2013 for the safe integration of drones into the airspace. Since 2016, NASA has been leading most of the research and development initiatives in the UAS traffic management (UTM) arena and has been involved in testing its UTM platform with various industry partners under its testing capability level (TCL) program. The UTM system is an upcoming phenomenon that is envisioned to skillfully manage drone traffic in the lower level of the airspace.



There are different technological paths which are enabling the UTM system to expand its network coverage for wide range of operations. Detect and Avoid systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communications, drone tracking, and remote identification are some of these technologies. Besides, technologies such as cell/wireless, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), satellite Ku band, beacon-based systems, and others can be used for communication and present a wide opportunity for communication service providers to communicate with the other aerial entities in the UTM market.



The whole system is expected to be designed in a digital framework. Drones and other aerial vehicles are going to generate significant amount of data such as flight route, trajectory of drones, mission information, etc. This data can be of use to get valuable insights and to further help optimize travelling and mission planning. As drone applications are becoming widespread, there is a need for service delivery model in the unmanned traffic management ecosystem, can manage the fleet of drone in the low altitude airspace. As the fleet of drones in the airspace increases, there is bound to be huge amount of data that a drone can acquire through surveillance and inspections. Such a resilient information flow between drones and flight management provider requires a solid infrastructure for transferring billions of data packages.



By 2030, it is expected that approximately 14.2 million drones would be in the airspace. Moreover, assuming $200 are to be charged per connection, the market size is expected to reach around $2.83 billion.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Proliferation of Drones

1.1.2 Emerging Regulations on UTM

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Growing Security, Safety and Privacy Concerns

1.2.2 Vulnerability to Cyber Attacks

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Emerging Drone Applications with the Implementation of UTM

1.3.2 Potential Growth Opportunities for Key Stakeholders



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape

2.2 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

2.2.2 Product Launches

2.2.3 Other Developments



3 Overview of UAS Traffic Management System (UTM)

3.1 UAS Traffic Management System Architecture

3.2 Comparison between UTM and ATM

3.3 Segmentation of UTM by System

3.3.1 Technical Infrastructure Systems

3.3.1.1 Communication Infrastructure

3.3.1.2 Navigation Infrastructure

3.3.1.3 Surveillance Infrastructure

3.3.1.4 Spatial Infrastructure

3.3.2 Human Interface Components

3.3.2.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

3.3.2.2 UAS Registration System

3.3.2.3 UAS Traffic Management System

3.4 Segmentation of UTM by Type

3.4.1 Portable Unmanned Traffic Management System

3.4.2 Persistent Unmanned Traffic Management System

3.5 UTM Operational Business Models

3.6 Ongoing Progress in UTM

3.6.1 Global UTM Deployment Forecast, 2018-2019



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Ongoing and Upcoming UTM Systems

4.2 Regulatory Framework on UTM

4.3 Funding Scenario in UTM Space



5 Key Technologies Enabling UTM

5.1 Drone Tracking and Remote Identification

5.2 Communication Technology

5.3 Detect and Avoid Systems

5.4 Emerging Trends

5.4.1 LAANC for Airspace Data Sharing

5.4.2 Blockchain Technology to Improve Data Security



6 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market, 2020-2030

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Market Overview



7 Business Opportunities for Key Stakeholders

7.1 Overview

7.2 UAS Service Suppliers (USS)

7.3 Drone Operators

7.4 Communication Service Providers

7.5 Data Service Providers

7.6 Law Enforcement

7.7 Air Navigation Service Provider



8 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest-of-the-World



9 UTM: A Core Enabler for Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Current Developments in UAM

9.3 Use Cases of Urban Air Mobility

9.4 Futuristic Scenario of UAM

9.5 In-Progress List of Aircraft Manufacturers (UAM)

9.6 UTM as a Key Enabler



10 Company Profiles



AiRXOS

AirMap

Airbus

Airware

Altitude Angel

Analytics Graphics, Inc.

DJI Innovations

Dedrone

Exponent Technology Services

Indra

Intel

Kitty Hawk

Leonardo

Microdrones

NTT Data

PrecisionHawk

RakutenAirMap Inc.

SRC Inc.

Skyward

Terra Drone

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Unifly

X Development LLC

senseFly

vHive

