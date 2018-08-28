Global $2.85 Bn Cargo Inspection Market by Industry 2018-2023 - Key players are SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, ALS and Cotecna Inspection

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cargo Inspection Market by Industry (Oil , Gas, & Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, and Agriculture), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cargo inspection market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.38 billion in 2018 to USD 2.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.66% between 2018 and 2023.





Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing demand for quality-assured commodity and increasing trade of various commodities. Trade houses across regions strive to enhance the quality and standards of goods that are imported and exported to overseas markets, especially in developed countries where stringent regulations are imposed on imported goods.

Cargo inspection is one of the inspection services offered by the companies to test the quality and quantity of traded commodities and condition of cargos through which these commodities get traded. Inspection of cargos includes cleanliness inspections of cargos, loading & discharge supervision, tank calibration, and damage survey. These inspection services may differ industry-wise. These inspections are carried out under the specialized cargo surveyors and consultants. Many times, these inspection services are carried out according to international standards such as SDA, Codex, ICMSF, and ISO 2859.

Cargo inspection services in the agriculture industry are carried out by highly specialized cargo surveyors and inspectors, which are certified by Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) and Federation of Oils, Seeds and Fats Associations (FOSFA). Inspection services include the grain test for moisture, density, percentage of damaged grains, and infestation. Fresh fruits and vegetables gets inspected on their size, pressure test, acidity, and packaging. It also includes microbiological analysis. Stringent regulations and standards to ensure the quality and safety of the products and increasing awareness among consumers regarding the quality of agricultural products and food are expected to drive the agriculture industry during the forecast period.

The cargo inspection market is likely to witness a significant growth across various countries, particularly in emerging economies of Asia. This growth is mainly being spurred by the strict regulatory and economic factors. China is one of the largest exporters of the agro-commodity among other Asian countries. Singapore is the trading hub, and most traders are handling their trade business from Singapore.





Key players in this market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), and Cotecna Inspection SA (Switzerland).





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities for the Cargo Inspection Market



4.2 Cargo Inspection Market, By Industry



4.3 Cargo Inspection Market in North America, By Country



4.4 Cargo Inspection Market, By Region and Industry



4.5 Cargo Inspection Market in the Rest of the World (RoW), By Region







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Harmonization of Standards



5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Quality Assurance Commodity



5.2.1.3 Increased Transport Infrastructure



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Divergent Standards and Regulations Across Geographies



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Free Trade Agreements (FTAS)



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Non-Intrusive Inspection Services



5.3 Value Chain Analysis



5.4 Different Modes of Cargo Transportation



5.4.1 Introduction



5.4.2 Seaborne



5.4.3 Others







6 Cargo Inspection Market, By Industry



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Agriculture



6.3 Metals and Mining



6.4 Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals







7 Geographic Analysis







8 Competitive Landscape



8.1 Overview



8.2 Ranking of Players, 2017



8.3 Competitive Scenario



8.3.1 Recent Developments







9 Company Profiles



9.1 Key Players



9.1.1 SGS Group



9.1.2 Bureau Veritas



9.1.3 Intertek Group



9.1.4 ALS Limited



9.1.5 Cotecna



9.1.6 Alex Stewart International



9.1.7 Alfred H Knight Group.



9.1.8 CWM Survey & Inspection



9.1.9 Camin Cargo Control.



9.1.10 Swiss Approval International



9.2 Other Players



9.2.1 Peterson and Control Union



9.2.2 Aim Control Group



9.2.3 Cargo Inspection Group



9.2.4 Certispec Group



9.2.5 Wakefield Inspection Services



9.2.6 Marine Inspection



9.2.7 Qtech Control



9.2.8 Cargo Inspectors and Superintendence Co.



9.2.9 E.L. Johnson's Sons & Mowat



9.2.10 W K Webster & Co



9.2.11 Brookes Bell





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9r4ntm/global_2_85_bn?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

