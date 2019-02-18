Global $2.86 Bn Thermal Spray Materials Markets, 2014-2018 & 2024 - Advancements in Spray Technology and Increasing Adoption of Cold Spray Process

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Thermal spray materials market is projected to reach $2,869.2 million by 2024, the market growth is driven by the increasing requirement of thermal sprays for coating components, which are vulnerable to corrosion, erosion, and extremely high temperature and pressure conditions.



Based on type, the thermal spray materials market is characterized into powder and wire/rod. Wire/rod category is estimated to account for larger share in 2018. High demand for wire/rod is driven by the fact that by using wire/rod, only the molten droplets are propelled toward the substrate, thereby minimizing wastages. Another advantage of this category is that the flame coming out of nozzle of spraying machine is concentric with the wire/rod, which ensures uniform heating for proper spraying of material.



Based on end-use industry, the thermal spray materials market is categorized into automotive, aerospace, industrial gas turbines, energy and power, electronics, oil and gas, medical devices, and others. The others category includes adoption of thermal sprays in equipment and devices that are engaged in textile manufacturing, rubber manufacturing, food processing, mining, and industrial manufacturing industries. Globally, aerospace is estimated to account for the largest share in the market, contributing more than 35.0% share in 2018.



Aerospace and aviation components often get exposed to harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme heat and pressure. Thermal spray materials, thus, help in protecting these components from high wear and heat. Moreover, application of thermal spray powder over these components results in reduced maintenance cost, enhanced performance, and higher fuel efficiency. Thus, it can be inferred that growing production of aircraft is expected to boost the thermal spray materials market in the near future.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2018, with more than 35.0% revenue share. The thermal spray materials market in North America is majorly driven by the presence of large civil and military aircraft manufacturers in the region, such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Bombardier Inc., which continue to generate high demand for thermal spray coatings to protect automotive components from wear and corrosion.



Kinetic spraying also known as cold gas dynamic spraying is one of the novel spray methodologies to be developed. In this process, solid particles impact on substrate at high velocities to form coatings at the surface of the substrate. The process is highly favorable due to its ability to exhibit a deposition efficiency of 90%, and compatibility with metals and alloys of titanium and nanocrystalline materials. With the advent of technological advancements in spray technology such as non-destructive testing (NDT), and low cost of the process are likely to incentivize adoption of the cold spray process, leading favorable growth opportunities in the thermal spray materials market.



Majority of companies engaged in the thermal spray materials market are forward-integrated to provide coating solutions in the form of technologies, equipment, and services. Besides, these players have differentiated clients and customers in the aerospace, automotive, medical, oil and gas, and marine industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Powder

4.1.1.1.1 Metal-based

4.1.1.1.1.1 Pure metal and alloy

4.1.1.1.1.2 MCrAlY alloy

4.1.1.1.1.3 Precious metal

4.1.1.1.2 Ceramic-based

4.1.1.1.2.1 Ceramic oxide

4.1.1.1.2.2 Alumina

4.1.1.1.2.3 Chromia

4.1.1.1.2.4 Titania

4.1.1.1.2.1.5 Zirconia

4.1.1.1.2.6 Others

4.1.1.1.2.7 Cermets

4.1.1.1.2.8 Carbides

4.1.1.1.3 Polymer and other material-based

4.1.1.2 Wire/rod

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Automotive

4.1.2.2 Aerospace

4.1.2.3 Industrial gas turbines

4.1.2.4 Energy and power

4.1.2.5 Electronics

4.1.2.6 Oil and gas

4.1.2.7 Medical devices

4.1.2.8 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Shift toward high-volume demand for thermal sprays across emerging economies in APAC region

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growth in aerospace industry and increasing demand for thermal sprays in aircrafts

4.2.2.2 Growth in automobile industry and increasing demand for thermal sprays in automobiles

4.2.2.3 Demand for thermal sprays in biomedical devices

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High technological complexity of thermal spraying process

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Advancements in spray technology and increasing adoption of cold spray process

4.3 Value Chain Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Thermal Spray Powder, By Type

5.1.1.1 Metal-based thermal spray powder, by type

5.1.1.2 Ceramic-based thermal spray powder, by type

5.1.1.2.1 Ceramic oxide-based thermal spray powder, by type

5.2 By End-Use Industry

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Product Mapping of Key Players

11.4 Global Strategic Development of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Facility Expansions



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Sandvik AB

Kennametal Inc.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Hgans AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

AlSher APM

AMETEK Inc.

C&M Technologies GmbH

Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (Aimtek Inc.)

Powder Alloy Corporation

Praxair S.T. Technology Inc.

H.C. Starck GmbH

