Global $2.93 Bn Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Sept 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market - by Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Industry, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market was worth 1.71 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 2.93 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.39% between 2017 and 2023.

Automated Guided Vehicles are the vehicles which are controlled by computers and do not require any on board drivers. These AGVs are used on shop floors for moving heavy materials. These AGVs have a defined paths or areas within which they navigate.

Europe is expected to dominate the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market due to rising manufacturing activities in this region followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with the next largest market shares.





Drivers Vs. Constraints

The growing automation across different product segments and reductions of the human labor force in various processes are the factors which drives the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market.

The lack of Continuous Support and Maintenance for these AGVs is the main reason which restricts market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates







In April a top AGV producer, KUKA along with Swisslog brand signed a value added reseller agreement with BEET.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type



5.1. Unit Load Carriers



5.2. Tow Vehicles



5.3. Forklift Trucks



5.4. Pallet Trucks



5.5. Assembly Line Vehicles



5.6. Others







6. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Navigation Technology



6.1. Laser Guidance



6.2. Magnetic Guidance



6.3. Vision Guidance



6.4. Inductive Guidance



6.5. Optical Tape Guidance



6.6. Others







7. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Battery Type



7.1. Lead



7.2. Nickel-based



7.3. Lithium-Ion



7.4. Others







8. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry



8.1. Automotive



8.2. Manufacturing



8.3. Food & Beverages



8.4. Aerospace



8.5. Healthcare



8.6. Logistics



8.7. Retail



8.8. Others







9. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application



9.1. Transportation



9.2. Distribution



9.3. Storage



9.4. Assembly



9.5. Packaging



9.6. Others







10. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







11. Company Market Share Analysis







12. Company Profiles







13. Industry Structure



13.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations



13.2. Investment Opportunities







14. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Road Ahead







Companies Mentioned





Vanderlande Industries

SSI Schaefer

Dematic

Daifuku

Good Will Instrument

National Instruments

Rigol Technologies

Yokogawa Electric

Toyota Industries Corporation

Egemin Automation Inc.

Bastian Solutions LLC

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

Swisslog Holding AG

JBT Corporation

E&K Automation GMBH

Oceaneering AGV Systems

For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/35t9tr/global_2_93_bn?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

