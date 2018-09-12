Global $2.93 Bn Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2017-2023
The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market - by Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Industry, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market was worth 1.71 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 2.93 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.39% between 2017 and 2023.
Automated Guided Vehicles are the vehicles which are controlled by computers and do not require any on board drivers. These AGVs are used on shop floors for moving heavy materials. These AGVs have a defined paths or areas within which they navigate.
Europe is expected to dominate the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market due to rising manufacturing activities in this region followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with the next largest market shares.
Drivers Vs. Constraints
- The growing automation across different product segments and reductions of the human labor force in various processes are the factors which drives the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market.
- The lack of Continuous Support and Maintenance for these AGVs is the main reason which restricts market growth.
Industry Structure and Updates
In April a top AGV producer, KUKA along with Swisslog brand signed a value added reseller agreement with BEET.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type
5.1. Unit Load Carriers
5.2. Tow Vehicles
5.3. Forklift Trucks
5.4. Pallet Trucks
5.5. Assembly Line Vehicles
5.6. Others
6. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Navigation Technology
6.1. Laser Guidance
6.2. Magnetic Guidance
6.3. Vision Guidance
6.4. Inductive Guidance
6.5. Optical Tape Guidance
6.6. Others
7. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Battery Type
7.1. Lead
7.2. Nickel-based
7.3. Lithium-Ion
7.4. Others
8. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry
8.1. Automotive
8.2. Manufacturing
8.3. Food & Beverages
8.4. Aerospace
8.5. Healthcare
8.6. Logistics
8.7. Retail
8.8. Others
9. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
9.1. Transportation
9.2. Distribution
9.3. Storage
9.4. Assembly
9.5. Packaging
9.6. Others
10. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
11. Company Market Share Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Industry Structure
13.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations
13.2. Investment Opportunities
14. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Road Ahead
Companies Mentioned
- Vanderlande Industries
- SSI Schaefer
- Dematic
- Daifuku
- Good Will Instrument
- National Instruments
- Rigol Technologies
- Yokogawa Electric
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Egemin Automation Inc.
- Bastian Solutions LLC
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc
- Swisslog Holding AG
- JBT Corporation
- E&K Automation GMBH
- Oceaneering AGV Systems
