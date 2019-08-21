Global $2.9Bn Mainframe Market by Type & Industry Vertical - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mainframe Market by Type and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mainframe market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global mainframe market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

The global mainframe market size was valued at $2,094.12 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,906.61 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in IoT landscape, surge in number of large data, and rise in demand for high-performance computing mainframe environments boost the mainframe market growth. However, certain factors such as high costs, and shortage of mainframe skills restrain the growth of the mainframe industry.



Various key players have been upgrading and launching new mainframe solutions to offers innovative solutions across different industry verticals and also giving competitive edge to each other in the market. For instance, Fujitsu updated its GS21 series of mainframe products and launched the product named as Fujitsu Server GS21 3600 model group and the Fujitsu Server GS21 3400 model group.



The new offerings are known to have 20% better CPU performance compared to the previous models, while reducing the space required for the equipment to about 40% at the same time. Such improvements have been enabling business verticals to tackle the expanded data volumes and advancements of digitalization.



According to market analysis, the Z systems accounted for the global mainframe market share in 2017, as these systems are widely adopted by different industry verticals, including government, banking, and insurance owing to its exceptional benefits such as costs savings, high reliability, and sharper focus.



Furthermore, GS series and other mainframes are expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in shift toward domestic player products, which make it a major mainframe market opportunity. For instance, companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Inspur Co. Ltd. have partnered with several bank IT departments for mainframe installations.



The global mainframe industry was led by the BFSI industry in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. A study has shown that around 23 of the 25 top U.S. retailers run on mainframe systems, which is further expected to face higher demand in the upcoming years and is considered as a major opportunity for the market.



In 2017, the global mainframe market was dominated by North America, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes.



However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in ICT spending among government and BFSI industry in developing countries in the region. In addition, well-established IT & telecom industry in the region possess significant growth capabilities.



The global mainframe market analysis include some of the key market players such as BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.



Key Findings



Based on region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2017.

generated the highest revenue in 2017. Based on industry vertical, the retail segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Z systems accounted for the highest mainframe market share in 2017.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled



BMC Software Inc.

CA Technologies (Broadcom)

Compuware Corporation

Dell EMC (Dell Technologies)

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NEC Corporation

Unisys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fxpp0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

