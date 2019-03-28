Global $20+ Billion Fortified Wine Market Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fortified Wine Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fortified wine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% to reach US$20.448 billion by 2023, from US$15.360 billion in 2017

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Fortified Wine Market by Type

5.1. Port

5.2. Sherry

5.3. Madeira

5.4. Vermouth

5.5. Muscat

5.6. Marsala



6. Fortified Wine Market by Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. USA

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.1.4. Others

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. France

6.3.3. United Kingdom

6.3.4. Spain

6.3.5. Others

6.4. Middle East and Africa

6.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.4.2. Israel

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. China

6.5.2. Japan

6.5.3. South Korea

6.5.4. India

6.5.5. Others



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

7.2. Recent Investment and Deals

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Madeira Wine Company, S.A.

8.2. Niepoort

8.3. Baglio Curatolo Arini 1875 Srl

8.4. Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana

8.5. Gonzlez Byass

8.6. Fonseca Port Wine

8.7. Henriques & Henriques, Madeira

8.8. Justino's Madeira Wines, S.A.

8.9. Delgado Zuleta

8.10. Quinta Do Noval



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jf4hrk/global_20?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

