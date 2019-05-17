Global $20+ Bn Hydraulic Cylinder Market Forecasts to 2024: Major Players are Caterpillar, Bosch Rexroth, SMC, and Liebherr-International Deutschland

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydraulic cylinder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% to reach US$20.097 billion by 2024, from US$13.921 billion in 2018.

The hydraulic cylinders are used for applications that require extensive use of linear force. The growing trend of globalization and simultaneous increase in the investment in the manufacturing sector is significantly driving the hydraulic cylinder market during the forecast. Moreover, the growing investment in factory automation is further supplementing the growth of the market.

However, it takes larger space footprint and requires regular maintenance for optimal functioning, which is impacting the revenue generation potential of the hydraulic cylinder manufacturers.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Caterpillar, Bosch Rexroth AG, SMC Corporation, and Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH among others.

