Global $200+ Million Federated Learning Markets to 2028: Key Players are Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cloudera, Intel, Owkin, Intellegens, Edge Delta, Enveil, Lifebit, & Datafleets

Global federated learning market size to grow from USD 127 million in 2023 to USD 210 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6%

The major factors including the ability to support enterprises to collaborate on a common machine learning (ML) prototype by keeping information on machines and the power to control predictive features on connected devices without affecting user experience or leaking private information are expected to drive the growth for federated learning solutions.



As per AS-IS scenario, among verticals, the automotive and transportation segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The federated learning solutions market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, automotive and transportation, IT and telecommunications and other verticals (government, and media and entertainment).

As per AS-IS scenario, the automotive and transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the introduction of automated vehicles, the focus was on data, edge-to-edge computer technology handling, and improved ML algorithm in addition to making automated vehicles reliable and secure for seamless integration through one area of the globe to another, even as analyzing information and personal confidentiality wirelessly.

Effective learning chooses the most relevant pieces of data to classify and add to the instructional pool. Furthermore, they can use federated learning to retrain the network across numerous devices in a decentralized manner using the specific information that we will receive from every car to identify these imperfections and assist in preventing the car from hitting other potholes.



As per AS-IS scenario, among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



As per AS-IS scenario, the federated learning market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. APAC is witnessing an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. Key countries such as India, Japan, Singapore, and China are focusing on implementing regulations for data privacy and security in the coming years.

This would create an opportunity to implement federated learning solutions for the security and privacy of data. Many Asian countries are leveraging information-intensive big data technologies and AI to collect data from various data sources. The commercialization of big data, AI, and IoT technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies to the best is expected to increase adoption in the future.

The major players in the federated learning market include NVIDIA (US), Cloudera (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Owkin (US), Intellegens (UK), Edge Delta (US), Enveil (US), Lifebit (UK), DataFleets (US), Secure AI Labs (US), and Sherpa.AI (Spain).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need to Increase Learning Between Devices and Organizations

Ability to Ensure Better Data Privacy and Security by Training Algorithms on Decentralized Devices

Growing Adoption of Federated Learning in Various Applications for Data Privacy

Ability of Federated Learning to Address the Difficulty of Safeguarding Individuals' Anonymity

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Technical Expertise

Opportunities

Federated Learning Enables Distributed Participants to Collaboratively Learn a Commonly Shared Model while Holding Data Locally

Capability to Enable Predictive Features on Smart Devices Without Impacting the User Experience and Leaking Private Information

Challenges

Issues of High Latency and Communication Inefficiency

System Integration and Interoperability Issue

Indirect Information Leakage

Use Case Analysis

WeBank and a Car Rental Service Provider Enable Insurance Industry to Reduce Data Traffic Violations Through Federated Learning

Federated Learning Enable Healthcare Companies to Encrypt and Protect Patient's Data

WeBank and Extreme Vision Introduced Online Visual Object Detection Platform Powered by Federated Learning to Store Data in Cloud

WeBank Introduced Federated Learning Model for Anti-Money Laundering

Intellegens Solution Adoption May Help Clinicals Analyze Heart Rate Data

Technology Analysis

Federated Learning vs Distributed Machine Learning

Federated Learning vs Edge Computing

Federated Learning vs Federated Database Systems

Federated Learning vs Swarm Learning

Research Projects: Federated Learning

Machine Learning Ledger Orchestration for Drug Discovery (MELLODDY)

Participants

FedAI

PaddlePaddle

FeatureCloud

Musketeer Project

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

General Data Protection Regulation

SEC Rule 17A-4

ISO/IEC 27001

System and Organization Controls 2 Type II Compliance

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Freedom of Information Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Play

Company Profiles



Key Players

Nvidia

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Cloudera

Intel

Owkin

Intellegens

Edge Delta

Enveil

Lifebit

Datafleets

Others Key Players

Secure AI Labs

Sherpa.AI

Decentralized Machine Learning

Consilient

Apheris

Acuratio

FedML

