Global $21.5 Billion OR (Operating Room) Integration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast to 2031: Incorporation of 4K and 8K Technologies & Integration of Software Solutions

The global operating room integration systems market report highlights that the market was valued at $11,763.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $21,546.1 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



The global operating room (OR) integration systems market is a huge market comprised of various product types used in an operating room. These include products for visualization, lighting, imaging, OR integration software, and other products such as insufflators, medical printing devices, and OR communication and control systems.

While conventional ORs possessed all the equipment required for an operating room to function, the lack of communication among the various components is one of the major drawbacks that led to the rising interest in implementing integrated operating rooms. Integrated ORs consist of a centralized console that integrates all the components of an OR, such as imaging, visualization, and visualization systems, among others.

Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market Drivers



The market is driven by factors such as increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, rising geriatric population escalating surgical needs, increasing demand to streamline surgical workflow, the shift of TAVI procedures to the integrated environment, and increasing patients' safety concerns in the OR.

There has been a paradigm shift in patient preference from invasive to minimally invasive modes of treatment. A minimally invasive surgery requires a proper arrangement in the operating room, including sophisticated technologies and devices such as communication systems, visualization systems, surgical lights, and surgical camera systems, among others.

The operating room integration market caters to the needs of minimally invasive procedures. Therefore, due to the increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, there has been a boost in the growth of the OR integration market.

Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market Challenges



The factors restraining market growth include the huge capital investment required for integration of the OR. The most significant challenge that medical facilities face is the decision on procurement which is directly related to the cost of integrated OR systems.

Technically, the highest degree of integration is required by facilities that perform complex surgical procedures such as cardio and neurosurgery. However, this level of integration can cost an organization from $3-4 million.

Therefore, the lack of affordability is a major factor restraining the growth of the market in emerging economies such as Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals for OR management in these regions further restrains the market growth.

Furthermore, the challenges associated with retrofitting existing ORS to hybrid OR and the overwhelming number of technologies involved in the complete integration of an operating room acts as restraining factors for the market.

Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market Opportunities



The opportunity for growth of the global operating room integration systems market lies in integrating 4k and 8K technologies in the operating rooms. 4K technology offers significant advantages over traditional HD technology concerning higher resolution and reduced operative times.

Furthermore, the integration of software solutions within the OR is another opportunity for the growth of the market. For instance, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms such as machine learning and deep learning hold immense potential to transform the way operating rooms function.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the number of non-essential surgeries performed, which subsequently also impacted the usage of various devices used in operating rooms such as those intended for visualization, display, and imaging, among others.

Since operating rooms are a major source of revenue for hospitals, hospitals faced significant losses in revenues owing to the deferral of surgeries. Therefore, as the pandemic led to a surge in demand for critical respiratory equipment and other supplies required for the management of COVID-19, there was a decline in hospital procurement of OR integration products.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation, Doricon, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings (Trumpf Medical), Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ Se & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Skytron, LLC, STERIS plc, Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

In the past few years, the global operating room integration systems market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.

Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been regulatory and legal activities followed by partnerships and business expansions.

