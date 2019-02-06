Global $21.5 Bn Speech and Voice Recognition Market to 2024 - Key Players are Nuance, Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, Amazon, Sensory, Cantab Research, iflytek, Baidu, and Raytheon BBN Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Technology (Speech and Voice Recognition), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer, Government, Enterprise, Healthcare, BFSI), Deployment (On Cloud & On-Premises/Embedded), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The speech and voice recognition market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2018 to USD 21.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.18%.

The high growth potential in healthcare application, growing demand for voice authentication in mobile banking application, and rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices or smart speakers are a few major factors driving the growth of speech and voice recognition market. However, high cost of high-end voice recognition systems and lack of accuracy in speech and voice recognition systems in noisy and harsh environments is restraining the market growth.

On-premises/Embedded expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The on-premise/embedded segment is expected to witness high growth owing to the recent advancement of speech and voice recognition as a multifactor authentication application in BFSI and other enterprise application, whereas on-premise voice recognition is used for high degree of consumer data security.

Speech and Voice Recognition market in APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The large consumer electronics industry in China and India offers significant expansion opportunities for the speech recognition market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing focus on productivity in developed countries of APAC such as Japan and Singapore is further expected to drive the speech and voice recognition market in the enterprise segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and a high degree of R&D in the country are expected to create several opportunities for the players in the speech and voice recognition market in this country.

Nuance (US), Microsoft (US), Alphabet (US), IBM (US), Amazon (US), Sensory (US), Cantab Research (UK), iflytek (China), Baidu (China), and Raytheon BBN Technologies (US) are a few key players in the speech and voice recognition market.



