Global $21 Billion Breast Cancer Screening Market to 2024 - Increasing Women's Breast Cancer Care, Treatment & Awareness Initiatives

Breast Cancer Screening Market is projected to reach US$ 21 Billion by the end of year 2024

In both the developed and developing countries, Breast Cancer is the top cancer among women. The incidence of breast cancer is rising in the lower income countries due to increase in life expectancy, adaption of western lifestyles and increasing urbanization. Globally, more than half of the breast cancer cases now have been reported from low and middle income countries (LMICs) as these countries do not have proper breast screening programmes, hence, the majority of cases diagnosed in late stages.

To reverse the trend of increasing breast cancer incidences & mortality in the low and middle income countries, these countries need to develop an effective strategy which not only will carry a broad breast cancer screening programs but will also address the growing incidence of breast cancer and disease-related deaths. Such strategy may include public and medical community awareness, and partnerships between community advocates, governments, non-governmental organizations & biotechnology.

By Screening Tests - Mammography is the Most Common Test for Breast Cancer Screening

Mammography is a specialized medical imaging, which uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the human breasts. Mammography plays a central part in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women. Apart from mammography, breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or breast ultrasound, also helps detection of breast cancer in women.

By Countries - United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom together hold considerable market share

United States, China, Germany and United Kingdom tend to have the considerable share in the Breast Cancer Screening Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete analysis of Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand Breast Cancer Screening Market & Population.

The report provides a complete analysis of the key Growth Drivers and Challenges, Market, Screened Population and their projections for the upcoming years (2024).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Breast Cancer Screening Population (2011 - 2024)

2.1 Mammography Screening Population

2.2 MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population



3. Global Breast Cancer Screening Market (2011 - 2024)

3.1 Mammography Screening Market

3.2 MRI Screening Market

3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



4. Population - Global Breast Cancer Screening (2011 - 2024)

4.1 Breast Cancer Screening Population Share

4.2 Mammography Screening Population Share

4.3 MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population Share



5. Market Share - Global Breast Cancer Screening (2011 - 2024)

5.1 Breast Cancer Screening Market Share

5.2 Mammography Screening Market Share

5.3 MRI Screening Market Share

5.4 Ultrasound Screening Market Share



6. United Kingdom - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



7. France - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



8. Germany - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



9. Italy - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



10. Spain - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



11. Switzerland - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



12. Norway - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



13. Netherlands - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



14. United States - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



15. Canada - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market (2011 - 2024)



16. Japan - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



17. Korea - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



18. Singapore - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



19. Malaysia - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



20. India - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



21. China - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



22. Thailand - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



23. Brazil - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



24. Australia - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



25. New Zealand - Breast Cancer Screening Population & Market



26. Breast Cancer Screening Market Growth Drivers

26.1 Increasing Women's Breast Cancer Care, Treatment & Awareness Initiatives Globally

26.2 Worldwide Growing Breast Cancer Cases

26.3 Reclassification of Mammography Equipment by FDA



27. Breast Cancer Screening Market Challenges

27.1 Difference of Opinion on Breast Cancer Mammography Screening

27.2 Societal and Cultural Barriers for Breast Cancer Screening





