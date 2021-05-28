Global $22.27 Billion Mortar (Well Mixed, Dry) Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions and New Product Developments

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mortar Market: Analysis By Type (Well Mixed, Dry), Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mortar Market was valued at USD 22274.70 Million in the year 2020

Asia Pacific region holds the major market share with countries such as China, Japan and India being the major contributors to the regional market. Increase in the use of mortar in the region, especially in China, is the major growth-driving factor.



Dry Mortar segment is expected to hold slightly larger share of Mortar market. The factors can be attributed to their benefits such as easy portability of the materials, easy to use, mobility and flexibility to use it anywhere in construction. The future of the dry mix mortar market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential industries.

The global dry mix mortar market is expected to grow with some regions such as America, well mixed mortar is preferred because it is a mortar that contains a set-control admixture and is mixed at a central location which is propelling the market.



The Construction segment is anticipated to account for the highest share in the forecasted period. The factors can be attributed to the introduction of new technologies and energy efficient ways in the industry for the betterment of the society and the sustainable future.



The global mortar market looks more promising with opportunities in non-residential and residential construction sectors. Some of the driving factors are burgeoning construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.

The development of mega infrastructure projects around the world, especially in emerging economies, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the market by Type (Well Mixed Mortar, Dry Mortar).

The report analyses the market by Application (Construction, Home Decoration, Others).

The Global market has been analysed by Region ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , France , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Saint-Gobain Weber, Sika, Henkel, Mapei, Cemex, LafargeHolcim, CRH, UltraTech Cement, Pidilite and H.B. Fuller.

The report presents the analysis of Mortar market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

