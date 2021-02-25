Global $22.8 Billion Defibrillator (ICD, External Defibrillator) Market to 2028: COVID-19 Pandemic Further Accentuates the Need for Defibrillators

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Factors contributing to the growth of this market include supportive legislative reforms, rising incidences of sudden cardiac arrests in the region, presence of integrated technology, and the rising awareness for cardiac conditions. Moreover, the COVID 19 pandemic further accentuated the need for defibrillators as many elderly patients suffering from COVID-19, suffered from sudden cardiac arrests, and the device was useful for the resuscitation of such patients.



The rising demand for handling sudden cardiac arrests is leading to innovation in implantable as well as external defibrillators. Innovation with regards to implantable devices includes subcutaneous and transvenous devices, that aim to increase the comfort level of patients.



Swedish Transport Agency ran a program in 2017 under the test phase, which aimed to deliver AEDs using a drone. This may reduce the delivery time of an AED, increasing the chances of survival with faster treatment. Therefore, the market is anticipated to grow because of technological advancements and product delivery innovations.



Major market players are focused on launching technologically advanced products to enhance their presence. For instance, in July 2020, Zoll Medical Corporation launched a new remote view technology feature on its X Series monitor/defibrillator. This enhanced the existing product portfolio.



Defibrillator Market Report Highlights

The implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of over 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements by market players are expected to drive segment growth.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, due to the supportive healthcare infrastructure and deeper penetration of the technologically advanced devices.

held the largest revenue share in 2020, due to the supportive healthcare infrastructure and deeper penetration of the technologically advanced devices. The industry participants are focusing on investing in acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of more than 91.0% in 2020 owing to the high patient footfall for treatment of their cardiovascular ailments.

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 8.1% owing to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India and increasing healthcare expenditure.

, the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of around 8.1% owing to the presence of emerging economies such as and and increasing healthcare expenditure. In January 2020 , Medtronic received the CE mark for its Crome and Cobalt portfolio of defibrillators. This significantly enhanced the company's cardiac solutions offerings and allowed it to commercialize the products in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation and Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Report Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Defibrillators Market Outlook, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

2.2 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Global Defibrillators Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospective Mapping

3.3 Reimbursement Scenario

3.4 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1 Legislative Reforms

3.4.2 Presence of Integrated Technology

3.4.3 Increasing Incidences of SCA in Younger Population

3.4.4 Rising Awareness for Cardiac Conditions

3.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.5.2 Price Sensitive Market

3.6 Global Defibrillators Market-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & legal, Economic and Technological)

3.7 Industry Analysis-Porter's



Chapter 4 Defibrillators Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Competitive Insights

4.1.1 Heat Map Analysis

4.2 Covid 19 Impact

4.2.1 Opportunity Analysis

4.3 List Of Private/Emerging Players



Chapter 5 Global Defibrillators Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Defibrillators Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

5.2.1 Global implanTable cardioverte defibrillator market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. S-ICD

5.2.3 T-ICD

5.2.3.1 Global T-ICD Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.2.3.2 CRT-D

5.2.3.3 Single Chamber

5.2.3.4 Dual Chamber

5.3 External Defibrillator

5.3.1 Global External Defibrillator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Manual ED

5.3.3 Automated ED

5.3.4 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator



Chapter 6 Global Defibrillators Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Defibrillators Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospital

6.2.1 Global hospital market estimates and forecasts in healthcare providers segment, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Prehospital

6.4 Public Access Market

6.5 Alternate Care Market

6.6 Home Healthcare



Chapter 7 Global Defibrillators Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product and End-use

7.1 Global Defibrillators Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Financial Performance

8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4 Strategic Initiatives

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Progetti Srl

Schiller

MS Westfalia GmbH

AMI Italia

Axion Ltd

Bexen Cardio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egp4j4



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

