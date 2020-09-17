Global $22 Billion Leukemia Drug Market to 2025: Partnerships & Collaborations, 633 Clinical Trials, 77 Marketed Drugs, Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Leukemia Drug Market, Drug Price, Patent, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to witness almost 60% absolute growth in next 6 years (2020-2025) and is estimated to surpass US$ 22 Billion by 2025.



"Global Leukemia Drug Market, Drug Price, Patent, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" offers comprehensive insights on the various clinical and non-clinical parameters responsible for growth of global leukemia drug market. The emergence of new technological innovations in clinical research and drug development methodologies has led to the desired thrust to the market in recent years. This in-depth study enables its readers to identify and let them aware about the ongoing clinical trials, marketed drug dosage and price analysis, market advancements and associated commercial opportunities offered in the form of detailed analysis and graphical information presented in the report.



The market is currently anticipated to be growth driven by many potential therapies as well as hundreds of ongoing clinical trials. There are more than 600 drugs in clinical trials and more than 70 drugs are commercially available in the market. The various advantages that are further adjoined by the market: private and public funding, innovative technologies and advancement such as artificial intelligence are classified as fundamentals for transforming the market status in a small period of time. The market has been more concentrated towards promoting the entry of small pharmaceutical companies into it such that it will seamlessly reduce the efforts given by single or few pharmaceutical companies involved in it.



The ongoing clinical trials driven by revolutionized research based work have started offering dynamic opportunities towards patient centric approach in the market. It is estimated that the adoption of some changes in the regulatory system will expand the market in the next decade. The same is also accompanied by the emergence of technological innovations which has apparently resulted in the development of novel immunotherapy for the patients.



All the advantages that are associated with the market have made it more efficient as well as effective. Currently, a wide range of anticancer drugs are used for the management of leukemia including Kinase inhibitors, BTK Inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, antimetabolites, T-cell therapy, Interferons etc. while many new therapeutics are under investigation. Further, orphan drug designation and fast track approvals are also granted to many drugs by FDA, which is indicating a huge market potential of this segment in upcoming years.



Many leading pharmaceutical companies are adopting key strategies including acquisitions and new product launches, which generates new opportunities in leukemia drug market. In addition to this, the investments related to research and development of novel cancer therapeutics is increasing rapidly and many new drugs targeting leukemia are in late stage of clinical trial. Approval of these new drugs is expected in upcoming 1 to 2 years, which take this market to the next level.



As per report findings, all the crucial trends that are associated with the leukemia market are making a huge impact on the overall development of the leukemia drugs. It is speeding the way of launch of novel and much needed medicines for the patients who are suffering from leukemia. Steps from incorporation of smart technologies in research to development of novel therapies for leukemia are pointing towards a more efficient as well as cost-effective solutions for millions of patients at global level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Leukemia

1.1 Overview

1.2 History: Initial Description & Origin of Leukemia



2. Relevance of Leukemia Therapeutics in Pharmaceutical Market



3. Commercially Available Treatments & its Impact on the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market



4. Leukemia Therapeutics Market Growth with Chemotherapy Drugs

4.1 Overview

4.2 Mechanism of Action of Chemotherapy Drugs towards Leukemia Cancer Cells



5. Immunotherapy Candidates Promising Attribute towards Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Mechanism of Action of Immunotherapy against Leukemia Cells



6. Small Molecule Cancer Drugs Evolving Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Mechanism of Action of Small Molecule Cancer Drugs towards Leukemia Treatment



7. Global Impact of Bone Marrow Transplantation on Leukemia Therapeutics Market

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mechanism of Action of Bone Marrow Transplantation in Leukemia Patients



8. Radiation Therapy Impact on the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Growth

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mechanism of Action of Radiation Therapy for Leukemia Treatment



9. Ongoing Clinical Research Development for Leukemia Therapeutics

9.1 UCLA to Combine Two Therapies to Leukemia Treatment Platform Available

9.2 CAR-T Cell Trials for Common Leukemia & Lymphoma Types led by UCLA

9.3 LILRB4, A New Potential Target for Leukemia Focused by UT Southwestern Researchers

9.4 Phase Ib/II Trial Result for IDH1-Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia by University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

9.5 CAR-NK Cell Therapy for Clinical Trials Results for chronic lymphocytic leukemia by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

9.6 Takeda's Phase II Trial of Pevonedistat & Azacitidine in Patients with Leukemia



10. Global Partnerships & Collaboration Insights for Development of Leukemia Therapeutics

10.1 Piramal Pharma Solutions & BerGenBio to Undergo FDA Fast Track Leukemia Treatment Development

10.2 Pascal Biosciences and Y-Biologics to Develop Bispecific Antibody for Leukemia Treatment

10.3 Daiichi Sankyo & MD Anderson Collaboration for Accelerated Development of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies

10.4 Merck & Harvard to Undergo Collaboration for Developing Small Molecule Drugs for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

10.5 JZP-458 Pivotal Phase 2/3 for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Study Initiation Announcement by Jazz Pharmaceuticals



11. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Market Overview



12. Regional Leukemia Therapeutics Market Analysis

12.1 US

12.2 European Union

12.3 Asia

12.4 Middle East & Africa



13. Global Leukemia Drug clinical Trials Overview

13.1 By Phase

13.2 By Country

13.3 By Drug Class

13.4 By Company/Clinic

13.5 By Patient Segment



14. Antineoplastic Drugs for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

14.1 Azacitidine (Vidaza)

14.2 Venetoclax (Venclexta)

14.3 Enasidenib (Idhifa)

14.4 Tretinoin (Vesanoid)

14.5 Histamine Dihydrochloride Injection (Ceplene)

14.6 Ubenimix (Bestatin)

14.7 Arsenic Trioxide (Trisenox)

14.8 Tamibarotene (Amnolake)

14.9 Amsacrine (Amsa PD/Amekrin)

14.10 Immune Globulin (Gammagard Liquid, Gammagard S/D, Cuvitru & HyQvia)

14.11 Crisantaspase (Erwinase)

14.12 Pegaspargase (Oncaspar)

14.13 Calaspargase Pegol (Asparlas)

14.14 Asparaginase (Elspar/Kidrolase/Leunase)

14.15 Sobuzoxane (Perazolin)



15. MultiKinase Inhibitor Drugs for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

15.1 Gilteritinib (Xospata)



16. Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

16.1 Bosutinib (Bosulif)

16.2 Dasatinib (Sprycel)

16.3 Ponatinib (Iclusig)

16.4 Nilotinib (Tasigna)

16.5 Quizartinib (Vanflyta)

16.6 Radotinib (Supect)

16.7 Imatinib (Gleevec)



17. Combinational Antineoplastic Drugs for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

17.1 Cytarabine/Daunorubicin (Vyxeos)

17.2 Ivosidenib (Tibsovo)

17.3 Rituxan Hycela (hyaluronidase/rituximab)



18. Antimetabolites for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

18.1 Cladribine (Mavenclad/Leustatin)

18.2 Clofarabine (Clolar)

18.3 Mercaptopurine Oral Suspension (Purixan)

18.4 Methotrexate Oral Solution (Xatmep)

18.5 Decitabine (Decogen)

18.6 Nelarabine (Arranon)

18.7 Fludarabin (Fludara/Oforta)

18.8 Methotrexate



19. Anticancer Antibiotics for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

19.1 Pentostatin (Nipent)

19.2 Mitoxantrone (Novantrone)

19.3 Idarubicin (Idamycin)



20. Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Inhibitors - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

20.1 Duvelisib (Copiktra)

20.2 Idelalisib (Zydelig)



21. Alkylating Agents for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

21.1 Bendamustine (Treanda/Belrapzo/Bendeka)

21.2 Cyclophosphamide

21.3 Dianhydrogalactitol (DAG for Injection)



22. Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

22.1 Ibrutinib (Imbruvica)



23. Monoclonal Antibodies for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

23.1 Inotuzumab ozogamicin (Besponsa)

23.2 Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg)

23.3 Ofatumumab (Arzerra)

23.4 Gazyva (Obinutuzumab)

23.5 MabThera/Rituxan (Rituximab)

23.6 Blinatumomab (Blincyto)

23.7 Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab pasudotox)

23.8 Poteligeo (Mogamulizumab)

23.9 Rituximab Biosimilar (Truxima)

23.10 Rituximab Biosimilar (Ruxience)

23.11 Rituximab Biosimilar (Rixathon)

23.12 Rituximab Biosimilar - Acellbia

23.13 Rituximab Biosimilar - Maball

23.14 Rituximab Biosimilar - Mabtus

23.15 Rituximab Biosimilar - Zytux

23.16 Alemtuzumab (Campath)



24. T-Cell Therapy for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage, & Price Analysis

24.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

24.2 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)



25. Mitotic Inhibitors for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

25.1 Vincristine Liposomal (Marqibo)



26. Antineoplastic Interferons for Leukemia - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

26.1 Interferon Alpha-2b (Intron A)

26.2 Interferon Alfa-2a (Roferon-A/Veldona)

26.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon)



27. Global Leukaemia Drug Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

27.1 Unknown

27.2 Research

27.3 Preclinical

27.4 Clinical

27.5 Phase-0

27.6 Phase-I

27.7 Phase-I/II

27.8 Phase-II

27.9 Phase-II/III

27.10 Phase-III

27.11 Preregistration

27.12 Registered



28. Global Marketed Leukaemia Drug Clinical Insight



29. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Dynamics

29.1 Global Leukemia Therapeutics Growth Attributors

29.2 Challenges Concerning the Growth of Leukemia Therapeutics Market at Global Level



30. Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market Future Insights



31. Competitive Landscape

31.1 AbbVie Inc

31.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

31.3 Amgen

31.4 Genzyme Corporation

31.5 Pfizer

31.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

31.7 Novartis International AG

31.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals

31.9 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

31.10 Piramal Pharma Solutions

