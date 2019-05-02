Global $23.6 Billion Smart Lighting Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart lighting market was worth USD$ 7.9 Billion in 2018

Smart-lighting is a technology designed for efficient use of light resources with power saving fixtures and automated controls. This enables the user to adjust ambient lighting depending upon the occupancy or daylight availability. Smart-lighting products have applications in commercial, industrial and residential sectors and usually consists of a wall keypad and touchscreen panel.

The lightings are also accessible through a smartphone application, making them easily controllable. Additionally, smart lighting systems enable users to change the colour and brightness of fixtures from anywhere around the globe. Smart lighting are an essential tool in smart-city development, since globally a significant number of public lamps run on high-intensity bulbs that use mercury and other material to operate, having detrimental effects on the environment.

The growth of the global smart-lighting market is primarily driven by the high demand of energy efficient lighting systems that provide better illumination while consuming less power. Additionally, factors such as modernization and development of infrastructure has facilitated the transformation of cities into smart-cities that has supported the growth of the smart lighting market. Individuals living in urban sectors prefer to invest in modular and intelligent lighting solutions instead of buying high-energy consuming lights.



Moreover, the growing demand for lighting systems equipped with wireless and sensor technology has further favoured the growth of the market. Global plans for pooling lighting network with low power consuming sensors and lowering costs of previously expensive LEDs has also led to the market growth. Moreover, as a result of declining prices, smart-lights have also become affordable to the general population.



Looking forward, the global smart lighting market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 20% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of 23.6 Billion by 2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global smart lighting industry?

What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of offering?

What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of communication technology?

What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of installation type?

What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of light source?

What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart lighting market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart lighting market?

What is the structure of the global smart lighting market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smart lighting market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Lightning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Offering

5.4 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Installation Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Light Source

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.1 Lights and Luminaires

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.3 Lighting Controls

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.1 Design and Engineering

6.3.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.2 Installation

6.3.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2.3 Post-Installation

6.3.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

7.1 Wired Technology

7.2 Wireless Technology



8 Market Breakup by Installation Type

8.1 New Installation

8.2 Retrofit Installation



9 Market Breakup by Light Source

9.1 LED Lamps

9.2 Fluorescent Lamps

9.3 Compact Fluorescent Lamps

9.4 High Intensity Discharge Lamps

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Commercial

10.2 Residential

10.3 Public Infrastructure

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.2 North America

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Research and Product Development

13.3 Raw Material/Component Providers

13.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)

13.5 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators

13.6 Threat of New Entrants

13.7 End Users



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Global Smart lightning Industry: Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Philips Lighting

16.3.2 Acuity Brands

16.3.3 Osram

16.3.4 Cree

16.3.5 General Electric Company

16.3.6 Eaton

16.3.7 Honeywell

16.3.8 Legrand

16.3.9 Hubbell Lighting

16.3.10 Zumtobel Group

16.3.11 Hafele Group

16.3.12 Lutron Electronics

16.3.13 Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

16.3.14 Streetlight.Vision

16.3.15 Virtual Extension

16.3.16 Syska LED



