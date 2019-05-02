Global $23.6 Billion Smart Lighting Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecasts to 2024
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart lighting market was worth USD$ 7.9 Billion in 2018
Smart-lighting is a technology designed for efficient use of light resources with power saving fixtures and automated controls. This enables the user to adjust ambient lighting depending upon the occupancy or daylight availability. Smart-lighting products have applications in commercial, industrial and residential sectors and usually consists of a wall keypad and touchscreen panel.
The lightings are also accessible through a smartphone application, making them easily controllable. Additionally, smart lighting systems enable users to change the colour and brightness of fixtures from anywhere around the globe. Smart lighting are an essential tool in smart-city development, since globally a significant number of public lamps run on high-intensity bulbs that use mercury and other material to operate, having detrimental effects on the environment.
The growth of the global smart-lighting market is primarily driven by the high demand of energy efficient lighting systems that provide better illumination while consuming less power. Additionally, factors such as modernization and development of infrastructure has facilitated the transformation of cities into smart-cities that has supported the growth of the smart lighting market. Individuals living in urban sectors prefer to invest in modular and intelligent lighting solutions instead of buying high-energy consuming lights.
Moreover, the growing demand for lighting systems equipped with wireless and sensor technology has further favoured the growth of the market. Global plans for pooling lighting network with low power consuming sensors and lowering costs of previously expensive LEDs has also led to the market growth. Moreover, as a result of declining prices, smart-lights have also become affordable to the general population.
Looking forward, the global smart lighting market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 20% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of 23.6 Billion by 2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global smart lighting market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global smart lighting market in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global smart lighting industry?
- What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of offering?
- What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of communication technology?
- What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of installation type?
- What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of light source?
- What is the breakup of the global smart lighting market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart lighting market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart lighting market?
- What is the structure of the global smart lighting market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smart lighting market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Lightning Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Offering
5.4 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Installation Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Light Source
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.1 Lights and Luminaires
6.1.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Lighting Controls
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.1 Design and Engineering
6.3.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.2 Installation
6.3.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3.2.3 Post-Installation
6.3.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
7.1 Wired Technology
7.2 Wireless Technology
8 Market Breakup by Installation Type
8.1 New Installation
8.2 Retrofit Installation
9 Market Breakup by Light Source
9.1 LED Lamps
9.2 Fluorescent Lamps
9.3 Compact Fluorescent Lamps
9.4 High Intensity Discharge Lamps
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Commercial
10.2 Residential
10.3 Public Infrastructure
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.2 North America
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Research and Product Development
13.3 Raw Material/Component Providers
13.4 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)
13.5 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators
13.6 Threat of New Entrants
13.7 End Users
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Global Smart lightning Industry: Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Philips Lighting
16.3.2 Acuity Brands
16.3.3 Osram
16.3.4 Cree
16.3.5 General Electric Company
16.3.6 Eaton
16.3.7 Honeywell
16.3.8 Legrand
16.3.9 Hubbell Lighting
16.3.10 Zumtobel Group
16.3.11 Hafele Group
16.3.12 Lutron Electronics
16.3.13 Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting
16.3.14 Streetlight.Vision
16.3.15 Virtual Extension
16.3.16 Syska LED
