Global $24.59 Billion 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) & Spandex Market to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Bio-Based Feedstock

The global 1,4-butanediol (BDO), polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) and spandex market size is expected to reach USD 24.59 Billion by 2025



It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and exponential GDP growth in emerging markets such as India, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, and Thailand is expected to boost the growth.



Moreover, increasing sports activities and consumer awareness regarding fitness and healthy lifestyles is estimated to drive the market growth over the projected period. Emerging markets from Asia and South America such as China, India, and Brazil are registering high industrial output due to increased economic activity, driving growth of the manufacturing sector.



Most BDO processors are increasingly focusing on sustainable Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and trying to increase efficacy, conserve resources, and utilize available resources in an optimal manner. These initiatives are expected to further boost the global BDO market over the forecast period.



Increasing environmental concerns and depletion of non-renewable resources such as crude oil and natural gas have spurred the development of numerous innovative sustainable technologies that utilize bio-based, renewable resources for BDO and spandex production. Extensive R&D activities and requirement to develop product differentiation are projected to lead to high levels of competition in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

THF accounted for the largest market share of 49.47% in 2018 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to rising use of the product for production of PTMEG that is a polymer extensively utilized for manufacturing urethane elastomers and fibers

PBT was the second largest application segment with a market share of 22.19% in 2018 and is estimated to expand at healthy CAGR in near future owing to growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive and electrical appliance

Spandex is the largest application sector for PTMEG, expanding at a CAGR of over 8.2% in terms of volume over the forecast period, owing to high demand for the production of flexible sports apparel and textiles coupled with increasing healthcare standards across the globe

Textile accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to expand at 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period owing to product innovation and development of non-woven textiles

Saudi International Petroleum Company (Sipchem) is a chemical manufacturing company which is now globally recognized as a chemical manufacturer. The company manufactures markets methanol, butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, acetic acid, acetic anhydride, vinyl acetate monomer, as well as carbon monoxide through its various affiliates

