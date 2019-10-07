Global $248 Bn Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market to 2027 by Form, Equipment, Application, Geography, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Processing & Handling Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market accounted for $127.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $248.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for meat, poultry, bakery, dairy, confectionery products, hygienic food packaging and shift toward convenient food packaging are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, increasing the cost of production due to the rise in energy and labour costs and stringent environmental regulations are restricting market growth.



The Food Processing & Handling (FP&H) provides the equipment and solutions to produce, process, and distribute food to billions of households around the globe, and it services a multi-faceted value chain from farming to logistics. The sector has become increasingly important as the world's population has grown and dietary preferences have demanded everywhere. The reflecting higher disposable incomes and a shift to value-added products, this, in turn, has boosted demand for equipment and handling to process, store, package, and cook food.



Based on application, the bakery & confectionery products segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the condition that market is highly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of key factors such as industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the rising consumption of processing and packaged products.



Some of the key players profiled in the Food Processing & Handling Equipment market include



Alfa Laval

Ali Group S.R.L.

Buhler AG

Dover Corporation

Electrolux

GEA Group

Hoshizaki

IMA Group

JBT Corporation

Krones Group

Middleby Corporation

Multivac

Robert Bosch

SPX FLOW

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Semi-Solid

5.4 Solid



6 Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food Packaging Equipment

6.2.1 Cartoning

6.2.2 Case Packing

6.2.3 Filling & Dosing

6.2.4 Form-Fill-Seal

6.2.5 Inspecting, Detecting, and Check-Weighing Machines

6.2.6 Labeling & Coding

6.2.7 Wrapping & Bundling

6.2.8 Other Food Packaging Equipments

6.3 Food Processing Equipment

6.3.1 Pre-Processing Equipment

6.3.1.1 Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, and Washing

6.3.1.2 Mixing and Blending

6.3.1.3 Sorting & Grading

6.3.2 Primary Processing Equipment

6.3.2.1 Coating Equipment

6.3.2.2 Drying, Cooling, and Freezing

6.3.2.3 Extruding Equipment

6.3.2.4 Filters

6.3.2.5 Forming Equipment

6.3.2.6 Homogenizer

6.3.2.7 Pressing

6.3.2.8 Thermal Equipment

6.4 Food Service Equipment

6.4.1 Cooking Equipment

6.4.1.1 Food Preparation Equipment

6.4.1.2 Serving Equipment

6.4.1.3 Storage and Refrigeration Equipment

6.4.1.4 Warewashing Equipment



7 Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alcoholic Beverages

7.3 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.4 Dairy Products

7.5 Fish & Seafood Products

7.6 Meat & Poultry Products

7.7 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.8 Other Applications



8 Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



