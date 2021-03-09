Global $250+ Billion Jewelry and Silverware Market to 2025 & Long-term Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jewelry and Silverware Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global jewelry and silverware market is expected to grow from $190.09 billion in 2020 to $200.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Jewelry and Silverware Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global jewelry and silverware market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the jewelry and silverware market include Richline Group; Tiffany; James Avery Craftsman; Cartier and Bulgari.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $257.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The jewelry and silverware market consists of sales of jewelry and silverware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce engrave, chase or etch jewelry, novelties or precious metal flatware; stamp coins; cut, slab, tumble, carve, engrave, polish or facet or recut, repolish or reset precious or semiprecious stones. The jewelry and silverware market is segmented into jewelry and silverware.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global jewelry and silverware market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global jewelry and silverware market. South America was the smallest region in the global jewelry and silverware market.



Jewelry and silverware manufacturers have adopted CAD software due to its finest measurement providing capability. CAD or computer aided design software is used by engineers and architects for creating accurate drawings of objects. Using CAD in jewelry making has enabled the manufacturers to easily customize the jewelries with high precision according as per customer requirements. It helps in lowering the manufacturing cost by creating a virtual model and replicating it during manufacturing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Jewelry and Silverware Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Jewelry and Silverware Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Jewelry and Silverware Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Jewelry and Silverware Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Jewelry and Silverware Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Jewelry and Silverware



9. Jewelry and Silverware Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Jewelry and Silverware Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Jewelry and Silverware Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Jewelry and Silverware Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Jewelry and Silverware Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Jewelry and Silverware Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Jewelry and Silverware Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Jewelry

Silverware

11.2. Global Jewelry and Silverware Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online Stores

Speciality Stores

Hypermarkets

Others

12. Jewelry and Silverware Market Metrics

12.1. Jewelry and Silverware Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Jewelry and Silverware Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Richline Group

Tiffany

James Avery Craftsman

Cartier

Bulgari

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fog2iw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

