Global $250+ Billion Seafood Market to 2030 withGrupo Pescanova; Marine Harvest ASA; Thai Union Frozen Products; Royal Greenland and John Westfoods Dominating

The global seafood market is expected to grow from $240.63 billion in 2020 to $252.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.

The global seafood market is expected to grow from $240.63 billion in 2020 to $252.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.

Seafood Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global seafood market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the seafood market include Grupo Pescanova; Marine Harvest ASA; Thai Union Frozen Products; Royal Greenland and John Westfoods.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $335.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The seafood market consists of sales of seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce canned seafood, smoke, salt and dry seafood, eviscerate fresh fish, shuck and pack fresh shellfish, process marine fats and oils and/or freeze seafood.

Establishments known as floating factory ships that gather and process seafood into canned seafood products are also included in this industry. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The seafood market is segmented into crustaceans; fish and other seafood.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global seafood market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global seafood market. Africa was the smallest region in the global seafood market.



Fish processing establishments are using high pressure processing (HPP) technology to improve operational efficiency. HPP is a non-thermal technology in which the fish is submerged in a liquid placed in a pressure vessel and uses pressures of about 6000 times the average air pressure at sea level to pasteurize fish meat. High pressure processing replaces the need for heating fish produce and chemicals are used for fish preservation. It increases yield by 20-50% and saves processing time and costs.

HPP effectively kills microbes and extends the shelf life of the processed fish by 2 to 4 times, without adversely affecting its freshness, flavor, color, texture and nutritional value. HPP technologies developed by Avure Technologies and Food Science Australia are being widely used in fish processing. The Seafood Company, a Singapore-based company, is using HPP technology for seafood processing.



