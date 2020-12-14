Global $26.99 Billion Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment market accounted for $17.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing geriatric population, technological advancement and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, growing demand for refurbished products is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



The equipment used for the processing and packaging of various pharmaceutical products is known as pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. It is of high importance as pharmaceutical products should be packaged carefully and efficiently so that physicians and patients can use it conveniently.



By mode of drug delivery, the oral formulations segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ease of administration and patient compliance. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the availability of skilled resources coupled with the supportive government initiatives.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 End-of-Line Packaging Equipment

5.2.1 Palletizing Equipment

5.2.2 De-Palletizing Equipment

5.2.3 Case Packaging Equipment

5.3 Secondary Packaging Equipment

5.3.1 Labelling & Serialization Equipment

5.3.2 Cartoning Equipment

5.3.3 Cleaning Equipment

5.3.4 Wrapping Equipment



6 Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, By Mode of Drug Delivery

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Topical Formulation

6.2.1 Tube Filling Equipment

6.2.2 Sachet Packaging Equipment

6.2.3 Planetary and Homogenizer Mixer

6.2.4 Agitator - Stirrer

6.2.5 Cream Filling Equipment

6.2.6 Colloid Mills

6.3 Parenteral Formulations

6.3.1 Aseptic Inspection Systems

6.3.2 Process systems (Small Volume Parenterals (SVP), Large Volume Parenterals (LVP))

6.3.3 Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Steam-In-Place (SIP) System

6.3.4 Mixing Equipment, Preparation Tank and Other Containers

6.3.5 Sterilization Tunnels

6.3.6 Filtration Units

6.3.7 Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment

6.3.8 Aseptic Filling Equipment

6.3.9 Nested Filling System

6.3.10 Parenteral Labelling Equipment

6.3.11 Washing & Drying Equipment

6.3.12 Pharmaceutical Spray Filling Equipment

6.4 Oral Formulations

6.4.1 Oral Solid Dosages

6.4.1.1 Capsule Filling Equipment

6.4.1.2 Capsule Making Equipment

6.4.1.3 Milling Equipment

6.4.1.4 Blending Equipment

6.4.1.5 Coating Equipment

6.4.1.6 Compression/Press Equipment

6.4.1.7 Fluidized Bed Machine

6.4.1.8 Bottle Labelling Equipment

6.4.1.9 Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment

6.4.1.10 Strip Packaging Equipment

6.4.1.11 Tablet Counting Equipment

6.4.1.12 Powder Sachet Filling & Packaging Equipment

6.4.1.13 Blister Packaging Equipment

6.4.2 Oral Liquid Dosages

6.4.2.1 Sugar Charging / Transfer Systems

6.4.2.2 Stirrers and Homogenizers

6.4.2.3 Preparation Vessels, Melting Vessels, and Storage Tanks

6.4.2.4 Interconnect Pipelines

6.4.2.5 Transfer Pumps

6.5 Trans-Mucosal and Inhalation Drugs



7 Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh

9.2 Bausch + Strobel

9.3 Jeckson Vision

9.4 Groupe Breteche industrie

9.5 Maquinaria industrial Dara, Sl

9.6 Sainty international Group (Saintyco)

9.7 I.M.A industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

9.8 Acic Pharmaceutical Machinery

9.9 ACG Worldwide

9.10 M.A.R. S.P.A. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici

9.11 Uhlmann

9.12 Cadmach Machinery Co

9.13 Kevin Process Technologies

9.14 Optel Group

9.15 Antares Vision

9.16 Brevetti C.E.A. Spa

9.17 Gea Group

9.18 Idex Corporation

9.19 Marchesini Group S.P.A

9.20 Korber Ag

9.21 Romaco Pharmatechnik Gmbh

9.22 Tecnomaco Italia Srl



