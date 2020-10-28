Global $26+ Bn Biomimetic Materials Market to 2025: Focus on Medical, IT, Robotics, Defense, Telecommunication and Automotive

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomimetic Materials: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomimetic materials market should reach $26.1 billion by 2025 from $19.6 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for biomimetic materials, in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified based on product type, application and region. Product types include self-cleaning materials, antibacterial/antifouling products, friction tuning, and surface fluid transfer products. Applications include medical, information technology, robotics, defense, telecommunication and automotive.



Other features in this report include the following:

Regulatory and environmental developments

Key industry players

Advances in technologies and products

Segment Projections

The medical applications segment of the global biomimetic materials market is expected to grow from $12.4 billion in 2020 to $16.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

in 2020 to in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The other applications segment of the global biomimetic materials market is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2020 to $9.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The report includes:

161 tables

Descriptive overview and an in-depth analysis of the global market for biomimetic materials within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Latest information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory and environmental developments, technological advancements and demographic shifts shaping the overall market dynamics

Estimation of the current and potential market size for biomimetic materials, and market share analysis on the basis of material type, end use sector and region

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Brazil , Australia , Germany , Italy , France , U.K., Japan , China , South Korea , and other emerging economies

, , , , , , U.K., , , , and other emerging economies Analysis of the recently issued U.S. patents related to biomimetic materials by assignee country and application

Company profiles of the major global players, including Aortec, B. Braun, Baxter International Inc., Exactech, Kyocera Corp. and Terumo Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study and Target Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Largest and Fastest-Growing Markets

Chapter 3 Overview

Biomimetic Methods

Biomimetic-Functional Materials

Biomimetic-Structural Materials

Biomimetic-Synthetic Materials

Significant Trends

Technology Development

Industry Structure

Biomimetic Materials for Medical Applications

Biomimetic Materials for Textile Applications

Biomimetic Materials for Other Applications

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Biomimetic Materials by Material Type

Biomimetic Polymers

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene

Viscose

Nylon

Silicone Rubber

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Polylactic Acid

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Biomimetic Inorganic Materials

Biomimetic Ceramics

Biomimetic Glass

Biomimetic Minerals

Biomimetic Metals and Alloys

Other Biomimetic Composites

Chapter 5 Global Markets for Biomimetic Materials by End Use

Medical Applications

Dentistry

Vascular Graft

Bones

Textile Applications

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Environmental Protection

Chapter 6 Global Markets for Biomimetic Materials by Region

Chapter 7 Patents

Biomimetic Material Patents by Year

Biomimetic Material Patents by Application

Biomimetic Material Patents by Country

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Aortec

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Ceramtec GmbH

Coorstek Inc.

Depuy Synthes

Exactech Inc.

Getinge AB

Hengli

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kyocera Corp.

Seaspine

Shanghai Chest Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Suokang

Terumo Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 9 Patents Summary

Patents on Biomimetic Materials

Chapter 10 Appendix: Glossary

