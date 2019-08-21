Global $268M Cashew Milk Market: Industry Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cashew Milk Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cashew milk market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.18% to reach US$267.997 million in 2024 from US$98.352 million in 2018.

Unsweetened cashew milk has a lower calorie content than compared to its plant-based counterpart soy milk as well as from cow's milk. The rising prevalence of drinking low calories drinks is anticipated to drive the market for cashew milk. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness amongst the population is also projected to fuel the market for cashew milk.

However, the availability of substitute products such as plant-based milk such as soy and rice milk as well as cow milk is expected to hamper the cashew milk market growth.

Product innovations by major players in the form of new flavors and varieties are expected to widen up the growth opportunities for the cashew milk market during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in the Cashew Milk market include Danone, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Califia Farms, So Delicious Dairy Free, Alpro, Provamel, Forager Project, Nutty Life LLC.

Drivers

Growing health concerns

Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

