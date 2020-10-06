Global $27.89 Billion Legal Cannabis (Medical & Recreation) Market to 2024
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Legal Cannabis Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The legal cannabis market is poised to grow by $ 27.89 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The reports on the legal cannabis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis, health benefits of medical cannabis and increasing number of medical cannabis dispensaries.
This study identifies the use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the legal cannabis market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of patients who need cannabis for medical use and the launch of medical cannabis education programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal cannabis market vendors that include Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Also, the legal cannabis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Recreational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Bhang Corp.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- CV Sciences Inc.
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Appendix
