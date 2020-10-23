Global $28.5 Billion Smart Water Bottle Market to 2025: Top 10 Players are Adheretech, Thermos, Hidrate, Caktus, Ecomo, Groking Lab, Hydracoach, Moikit, Open-2, and Lifefuels

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Bottle Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Water Bottle Market size is forecast to reach $28.5 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 17.26% during 2020-2025.



The growing health consciousness among youth and adults and the rising acknowledgment about the hydration tech is enhancing the smart bottle market. Also, the increasing demand for fitness trackers, gym accessory and so on has enticed the development of smart water bottle with wireless technology that is boosting the smart water bottle industry. Furthermore, the growing awareness for ample water consumption among people of different age groups is anticipated to propel the smart water bottle market growth during the forecast period.



Key Takeaways

North America dominates the smart water bottle market owing to increasing rise in adoption of smart wearable technology and rising awareness for healthier water consumption habits among youth and adults

dominates the smart water bottle market owing to increasing rise in adoption of smart wearable technology and rising awareness for healthier water consumption habits among youth and adults The introduction of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also playing a key role in the development of mobile applications that offers information to smart water bottle users regarding their hydration level and intervals of water intake.

Growing number of fitness enthusiasts along with the use of emerging technology for connecting smart wearable devices, and smartphones to the gym accessories in order to track their performance and fitness activity will become the major factor that will fuel the growth of the smart water bottle market

The major drawback is the battery life of the smart water bottle that hinders the growth of the smart water bottle market.

Drivers - Smart Water Bottle Market

Increasing Health Awareness

The rapid changing lifestyle of the consumers is leading to increasing awareness towards health. The increasing consciousness towards health by both youth and the adult is leading to the rising need for smart water bottle market. The use of smart bottle as a gym accessory is also regarded as the major driver that is influencing the requirement of smart bottle in gym and sports club. Additionally, according to International Health, Racquet, and Sports club Association (IHRSA), the global health industry generated a revenue of $94 billion in 2018. As, the consumers are continuing to place high value on health and are widely investing in clubs and services for maintaining fitness will further boost the smart water bottle market

Introduction of Emerging Technology

The increasing number of fitness enthusiasts is leading to the increased adoption of emerging technology such as the use of wearable device, fitness trackers, smart bands, hydrating tracking applications and so on. The introduction AI along with internet of things is also playing a key role in providing mobile apps that provides information to the smart water bottle users regarding their hydration level. The smart water bottle can connect to any mobile device through Bluetooth or internet and is easily accessible from any location. Furthermore, the use of sensor technology is also highly gaining traction and will further drive the smart water bottle market.



Challenges - Smart Water Bottle Market

High Cost & Battery Life

The high cost of smart water bottle is the major challenge that is affecting the growth of the market. As, smart water bottle are in-built with sensor technology and also includes major technical functions such as information about the hydration level to the user and are connected with mobile apps which leads to the increase in cost. Moreover, the average battery life of smart water bottle is 6 months and significantly gets shortened due to alerts or time taken while connecting it to any mobile app that further leads to inaccuracy. Thus, the shortening of battery life is also regarded as the key factor that dampens the growth of the smart water bottle market.



Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the smart water bottle market. In 2019, the market of smart water bottle has been consolidated by the top ten players - Adheretech Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Hidrate Inc., Caktus, Inc., Ecomo, Groking Lab Limited, Hydracoach, Inc., Moikit, Open-2, LLC, and Lifefuels, Inc.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In September 2019 , Lifefuels, a beverage technology company announced the launch of smart nutrition bottle. This new smart nutrition bottle includes three part systems such as a sleek, smart water bottle and flavorful and nutritious multi-serve FuelPods. Smart nutrition bottle also includes an app for tracking both hydration and nutrition in the user. Thus, the launch of this new product will gather more traction from the users which will propel the smart water bottle market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb0eoj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

