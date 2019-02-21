Global $2884.8 Mn Riveting Tools Market to 2025 - Growing Demand for Automation is Expected to Drive the Growth
The "Riveting Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pneumatic, Battery Powered), By Application (Automotive & Aerospace, Building & Construction, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global riveting tools market size is expected to reach USD 284.8 million by 2025
It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Growing demand for automation across the industries is expected to drive the growth.
The outlook of raw materials, such as steel and aluminum industry is expected to remain robust due to strong economic fundamentals such as investment due to high confidence, strong consumption, rising income and low interest rates. In addition, recent tax reforms are expected to boost the growth of the steel market in the U.S., which is expected to benefit the riveting tools market.
Superior operation and high efficiency provided by the pneumatic tools and complex propulsion mechanism adopted by the guns were observed to be the major factors responsible for the high product price. However, the overall price is expected to decline in the wake of the introduction of the battery operated tools.
Battery operated products can exhibit higher substitution of the normally used pneumatic and hydro-pneumatic rivet guns as they are sold within the same or lower price range. However, the products are not expected to gain much headway in the substitution of tong or hand held rivet guns as the latter are available in a lower price bracket.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- Battery powered products are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% by revenue, from 2018 to 2025 driven by superior efficiency, faster operation cycles, and wireless operation, further leading to a heightened product adoption
- Rising usage in automotive and aerospace industry on account of increasing air traffic and burgeoning passenger car sales is expected to drive the market at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of volume from 2018 to 2025
- North America accounted for the usage of 562.1 thousand riveting tools on account of the presence of a notable aerospace industry coupled with regrowth of the building and construction industry
- Major companies in the riveting tools market focus on improvement of their product portfolio coupled with high investments in research and development of low-cost materials that provide superior properties
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends and Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Variable Analysis
3.5.1. Market Dynamics
3.5.2. Market Driver
3.5.2.1. Growth in the usage of cordless battery powered riveting tools
3.5.2.2. Growth in the demand from the automotive industry
3.5.2.3. Increasing utilization of riveting tools in growing construction industry
3.5.3. Market Restraint
3.5.3.1. Increasing penetration of adhesives & tapes
3.5.4. PESTLE Analysis
3.5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.6. Price Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025
3.5.7. Impact of Smart Tools
Chapter 4. Riveting Tools Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Riveting tools market: Product movement analysis, 2017 & 2025
4.2. Pneumatic Riveting Tools
4.3. Hydro-pneumatic Riveting Tools
4.4. Battery Powered Riveting Tools
4.5. Lazy Tong Riveting Tools
4.6. Hand Held Lever Riveting Tools
Chapter 5. Riveting Tools Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Riveting tools market: Application movement analysis, 2017 & 2025
5.2. Automotive & Aerospace
5.3. Building & Construction
5.4. Transportation
5.5. Woodworking & Decorative Finishing
5.6. Other Applications
Chapter 6. Riveting Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.5. Central & South America
6.6. Middle East & Saudi
Chapter 7. Riveting Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025
7.2. Riveting tools market: Regional movement analysis, 2017 & 2025
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Vendor Landscape
8.2. Major Brand Analysis
8.3. Competitive Landscape
8.4. Competitive Market Positioning
8.5. Strategy Framework
8.6. Heat Map Analysis
8.7. Major Market Brands Analysis
8.8. Strategy Framework & Participant Categorization
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
- Rivtec Ltd.
- Cherry Aerospace
- Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH
- AVK Industrial Products
- Arconic Fastening Systems
- Sioux Tools
- Advanced Air Tool Company, Inc.
- Ace Rivet & Fastener, Inc.
- Honsel Unformtechnik
- LOBTEX CO., LTD.
- Karat
