Global $2884.8 Mn Riveting Tools Market to 2025 - Growing Demand for Automation is Expected to Drive the Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Riveting Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pneumatic, Battery Powered), By Application (Automotive & Aerospace, Building & Construction, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global riveting tools market size is expected to reach USD 284.8 million by 2025

It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Growing demand for automation across the industries is expected to drive the growth.

The outlook of raw materials, such as steel and aluminum industry is expected to remain robust due to strong economic fundamentals such as investment due to high confidence, strong consumption, rising income and low interest rates. In addition, recent tax reforms are expected to boost the growth of the steel market in the U.S., which is expected to benefit the riveting tools market.

Superior operation and high efficiency provided by the pneumatic tools and complex propulsion mechanism adopted by the guns were observed to be the major factors responsible for the high product price. However, the overall price is expected to decline in the wake of the introduction of the battery operated tools.

Battery operated products can exhibit higher substitution of the normally used pneumatic and hydro-pneumatic rivet guns as they are sold within the same or lower price range. However, the products are not expected to gain much headway in the substitution of tong or hand held rivet guns as the latter are available in a lower price bracket.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Battery powered products are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% by revenue, from 2018 to 2025 driven by superior efficiency, faster operation cycles, and wireless operation, further leading to a heightened product adoption

Rising usage in automotive and aerospace industry on account of increasing air traffic and burgeoning passenger car sales is expected to drive the market at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of volume from 2018 to 2025

North America accounted for the usage of 562.1 thousand riveting tools on account of the presence of a notable aerospace industry coupled with regrowth of the building and construction industry

accounted for the usage of 562.1 thousand riveting tools on account of the presence of a notable aerospace industry coupled with regrowth of the building and construction industry Major companies in the riveting tools market focus on improvement of their product portfolio coupled with high investments in research and development of low-cost materials that provide superior properties

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Variable Analysis

3.5.1. Market Dynamics

3.5.2. Market Driver

3.5.2.1. Growth in the usage of cordless battery powered riveting tools

3.5.2.2. Growth in the demand from the automotive industry

3.5.2.3. Increasing utilization of riveting tools in growing construction industry

3.5.3. Market Restraint

3.5.3.1. Increasing penetration of adhesives & tapes

3.5.4. PESTLE Analysis

3.5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.6. Price Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

3.5.7. Impact of Smart Tools



Chapter 4. Riveting Tools Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Riveting tools market: Product movement analysis, 2017 & 2025

4.2. Pneumatic Riveting Tools

4.3. Hydro-pneumatic Riveting Tools

4.4. Battery Powered Riveting Tools

4.5. Lazy Tong Riveting Tools

4.6. Hand Held Lever Riveting Tools



Chapter 5. Riveting Tools Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Riveting tools market: Application movement analysis, 2017 & 2025

5.2. Automotive & Aerospace

5.3. Building & Construction

5.4. Transportation

5.5. Woodworking & Decorative Finishing

5.6. Other Applications



Chapter 6. Riveting Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Saudi



Chapter 7. Riveting Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025

7.2. Riveting tools market: Regional movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Vendor Landscape

8.2. Major Brand Analysis

8.3. Competitive Landscape

8.4. Competitive Market Positioning

8.5. Strategy Framework

8.6. Heat Map Analysis

8.7. Major Market Brands Analysis

8.8. Strategy Framework & Participant Categorization



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Rivtec Ltd.

Cherry Aerospace

Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH

AVK Industrial Products

Arconic Fastening Systems

Sioux Tools

Advanced Air Tool Company, Inc.

Ace Rivet & Fastener, Inc.

& Fastener, Inc. Honsel Unformtechnik

LOBTEX CO., LTD.

Karat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6sbb32/global_2884_8_mn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

