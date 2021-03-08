Global $295 Billion Digital Health Markets, 2021-2028: Rise in AI, IoT, and Big Data & Supportive Initiatives and Increasing Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Healthcare Analytics, mHealth), by Component (Software, Services), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 295.4 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.

Rising smartphone penetration & integration of advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT) & artificial intelligence (AI), and increasing implementation of mHealth technologies for self-management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are some of the major factors driving the market. In addition, increasing demand for enhancing workflow efficiency in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare centers is further boosting the demand for mHealth services thereby, aiding the market growth.



Moreover, ongoing technological advancements for developing advanced digital solutions coupled with a growing number of favorable initiatives by the government & private sectors are contributing to the overall market growth. For instance, as per the data published in 2017, researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a camera to improve the diagnostic features of smartphones.

In 2020, the mHealth technology type segment accounted for the highest revenue share. A rise in the number of health apps has significantly contributed to the segment growth in recent years. As per the data published by the My Health Apps blog in May 2018, a total of 325,000 health, fitness, and medical apps were available in 2017.



Mobile operators are constantly leveraging mHealth technologies and solutions by supporting services, such as diagnosis, monitoring, and patient management. In addition, they are increasingly adopting strategies in the form of partnerships and agreements to enhance their product offerings, which, in turn, is contributing to the segment growth.

For instance, in 2019, OneLife, a mobile medical software company, partnered with AT&T for the development of a health-tracking watch to monitor a patient's heart rate, location, sleep, and movements. In 2020, the services component segment accounted for the highest revenue share.



System integration, training & education, maintenance & support, and consulting are among the few service offerings that are covered in this segment. Growing demand for continuous M2P data flows, to boost the efficiency of the medical systems, improve informed decision-making in real-time, and enhance security, is driving the segment growth.

On the other hand, software is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The key factors that can be attributed to this growth are rising investments by the market participants to develop innovative connected solutions for the healthcare industry, technological advancements, and the rising adoption of digital technologies & connected systems in the health centers.



Digital Health Market Report Highlights

The mHealth technology segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the rising number of strategic alliances among mobile operators & mHealth startups..

The services component segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2020.

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to rise in the geriatric population and awareness regarding health & fitness among consumers.

was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to rise in the geriatric population and awareness regarding health & fitness among consumers. High internet and smartphones penetration along with growing usage of medical/health-related apps is one of the key factors responsible for the market growth in North America .

. However, APAC is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms.

The rising geriatric population in countries, such as India and China , and the growing burden of chronic conditions are further boosting the demand for mHealth technologies in the region.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing adoption of digital healthcare

Rise in artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data

Growing adoption of mobile health applications

Supportive initiatives and increasing strategic alliances

High penetration of smartphones

Market Restraint Analysis

Cybersecurity and privacy concerns

Market Challenges

Digital health technology unable to deliver the promised results

Digital Health Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis-Porter's

PEST Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Europe

Technology Landscape

Pipeline analysis (Upcoming technologies)

Impact of the Covid-19 on Digital Health Market



Digital Health Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

Apple Inc.

AT&T

AirStrip Technologies

Allscripts

Google Inc.

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softserve

MQure

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonica S.A.

Vodafone Group

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (QSI Management, LLC)

Greenway health, llc

CureMD Healthcare

HiMS

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Health)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

CISCO Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9clek



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

