Global $298 Mn Composite Surfacing Films Market to 2023

The composite surfacing films market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 298.9 million in 2023.

This report studies the composite surfacing films market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.



The Composite Surfacing Films Market: Highlights



Organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with an increased penetration of composites in the structural sections of the next-generation aircraft is the primary driver of the sustainable demand for composite surfacing films in the aerospace & defense industry.

Airbus anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 37,390 aircraft worth US$ 5.8 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037.



Asia-Pacific and North America would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 59.4% of the total aircraft deliveries during 2018-2037. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.4% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for the aircraft. This factor will create a sustainable demand for composite parts incorporating composite surfacing films for aircraft exteriors in the foreseeable future.



Composite materials have had a disruptive journey of more than seven decades. For instance; during the 1940s, the first-generation glass fiber-reinforced composites for the aerospace industry were developed and created ample opportunities for the researchers and scientists to develop stiffer and stronger composites in order to avoid undesirable flaws, such as micro-cracks on the surface.

In the early stages, structural film adhesives were used to cover the prepregs in a mold, but it does not provide a blemish-free surface to composite parts.



This requires an extra set of activities, such as sanding and polishing to make it smooth and paint ready. These activities increase the workloads of labor as well as add significant cost and processing time. This has led to the development of resin-rich, adhesive-based composite surfacing films to reduce the surface defects by approximately 95% as well as making manufacturing easier.



These films protect the composite surface from sanding and bead blasting required for paint stripping activities and eliminate surface imperfections. It is also tough to resist any cracks during thermocycling. In addition, composite surfacing film provides protection to exposed composite parts against UV radiation and lightning strike, when it is embedded with expanded copper or aluminum metallic foils.



Rising demand for the aerodynamic surface, high-quality surface finish with reduced imperfections and paint preparation activities have created an ample growth opportunity for composite surfacing film manufacturers in the aerospace & defense industry. Increasing usage of non-conductive composites in the exterior parts of the next-generation aircraft has also increased concerns of airlines regarding the safety and security of inboard passengers and crew members against lightning strikes.

Integration of metallic mesh with composite surfacing films not only solves the problems of lightning strikes but also creates an easy handling, storage, and application of thin metallic mesh or foil.



There are a host of factors burgeoning the demand for composite surfacing films in a diverse range of applications. Among all, the biggest driving factor is an increasing use of composites in the aerospace, defense, automotive, wind energy, and marine industries.

Increasing penetration of composites in the key aircraft programs, such as the development of all-composite wings and fuselage structures of B787 and A350XWB aircraft programs, is the major factor driving the growth of composite surfacing films in the aerospace & defense industry.



Increasing usage of CFRP in the automotive body panels along with a striving demand for getting Class-A body painted surface finish has created ample opportunities for the composite surfacing film manufacturers to develop and innovate composite surfacing films for the automotive industry.



Another factor, which is acting as a catalyst to the growth of composite surfacing films, is consistently increasing automobile production. Currently, the global automobile production has been at its peak with all four regions marking overall positive developments in the production of automobiles.



China, India, Southeast Asia, and North Africa will fuel the growth of the automotive industry in the coming five years. It is very important for the composite surfacing film manufacturers to realign themselves based on the shifting opportunities from the developed economies to the developing economies, such as China and India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Composite Surfacing Films Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Composite Surfacing Films Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Aerospace & Defense: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Automotive: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. Others: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Composite Surfacing Films Market Analysis - By Application Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Wings: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Fuselage: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Flight Control Surfaces: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Automotive Body Panels: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.6. Others: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Composite Surfacing Films Market Analysis - By Function Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Surface Protection & Preparation: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Lightning Strike Protection: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Other Functions: Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Composite Surfacing Films Market Analysis - By Curing Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Autoclave-Cured Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Out-of-Autoclave-Cured Composite Surfacing Films Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Composite Surfacing Films Market Analysis - By Region



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Presence by End-Use Industry Type

8.4. Geographical Presence

8.5. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.

8.6. Expert Opinion

8.7. Market Share Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiles of Key Players



Axiom Materials, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke TenCate B.V.

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.

The 3M Company

