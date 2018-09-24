Global 2D Chromatography Market to 2023 - Key Players are Agilent Technologies, LECO, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Sept 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2D Chromatography Market by Product (2D Gas and Liquid Chromatography Products), Application (Life Science Research, Environmental Analysis, Food and Beverage Testing, Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 2D chromatography market is projected to reach USD 42.4 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 29.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as initiatives to reduce environmental pollution, R&D investments by pharma companies, government support, and the growing petroleum industry.

The 2D chromatography market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into 2D gas chromatography and 2D liquid chromatography. In 2018, the 2D gas chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 2D chromatography market. 2D gas chromatography is further segmented into 2D GC instruments, 2D GC consumables, and 2D GC accessories.

Based on application, the global 2D chromatography market is segmented into life science research, environmental analysis, food and beverage testing, petrochemical and natural gas analysis, and other applications. The life science research segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. R&D investments by pharma companies and government support are driving the growth of the segment.

The regional segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. Of these, North America is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increased funding for R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries, the growing oil & gas industry in the US, rising food safety concerns and government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada.

2D chromatography instruments are equipped with advanced features and functionalities and, thus, priced at a premium. The price of a 2D chromatography system influences the purchase decision of end users, which poses a restraint for the growth of this market.

The major players in this market include Agilent Technologies (US), LECO (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Restek (US), SepSolve Analytical (UK), Merck (Germany), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 2D Chromatography Market Overview

4.2 2D Chromatography Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023

4.3 2D Gas Chromatography Detectors Market, By Type of Detector, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 2D Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market, By Instrument Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.5 2D Liquid Chromatography Detectors Market, By Detector Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.6 2D Liquid Chromatography Columns Market, By Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.7 2D Chromatography Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023

4.8 Geographic Snapshot: 2D Chromatography Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 R&D Investments By Pharmaceutical Companies and Government Support

5.2.1.2 Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution

5.2.1.3 Rising Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.4 Growing Petrochemical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of 2D Chromatography Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of 2D LC in the Development of Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 2D Chromatography Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 2D Gas Chromatography (2D GC)

6.1.1.1 2D GC Instruments

6.1.1.1.1 2D GC Systems

6.1.1.1.2 2D GC Detectors

6.1.1.1.2.1 Flame Ionization Detectors

6.1.1.1.2.2 Electron Capture Detectors

6.1.1.1.2.3 Mass Spectrometer Detectors

6.1.1.1.2.4 Other GC Detectors

6.1.1.1.3 Other GC Instruments

6.1.1.2 2D GC Consumables

6.1.1.2.1 2D GC Columns

6.1.1.2.2 Other GC Consumables

6.1.1.3 2D GC Accessories

6.1.2 2D Liquid Chromatography (2D LC)

6.1.2.1 2D LC Instruments

6.1.2.1.1 2D LC Systems

6.1.2.1.2 2D LC Detectors

6.1.2.1.2.1 UV/UV-Visible Detectors

6.1.2.1.2.2 Refractive Index Detectors

6.1.2.1.2.3 Fluorescence Detectors

6.1.2.1.2.4 Other LC Detectors

6.1.2.1.3 Other LC Instruments

6.1.2.2 2D LC Consumables

6.1.2.2.1 2D LC Columns

6.1.2.2.1.1 Reversed-Phase Columns

6.1.2.2.1.2 Ion Exchange Columns

6.1.2.2.1.3 Size-Exclusion Columns

6.1.2.2.1.4 Normal-Phase/Hydrophilic Interaction Columns

6.1.2.2.1.5 Hydrophobic Interaction Columns

6.1.2.2.1.6 Other Liquid Chromatography Columns

6.1.2.2.2 Other LC Consumables

6.1.2.2.3 2D LC Accessories



7 2D Chromatography Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Life Science Research

7.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Applications

7.1.1.2 Biotechnology Applications

7.1.2 Environmental Analysis

7.1.3 Food and Beverage Testing

7.1.4 Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

7.1.5 Other Applications



8 2D Chromatography Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.2.1 Leco Corporation

9.2.2 Agilent Technologies

9.2.3 Waters Corporation

9.2.4 Shimadzu Corporation

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Agreements and Partnerships

9.3.4 Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Agilent Technologies

10.2 Waters

10.3 Leco

10.4 Shimadzu

10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.7 Restek

10.8 Danaher

10.9 Merck

10.10 Sepsolve Analytical



