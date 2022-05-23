Global $3.12 Billion Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Markets, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2027

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Type (Diagnostic Methods v/s Treatment Type), By Treatment Type (By Disease Indication, By Route of Administration, By Therapeutic Class), By End User, By Region, Company, Opportunities and Forecast, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market value in the year 2021 was USD2024.33 million that is expected to further grow with a CAGR of 7.22%, during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD3126.26 million by 2027F.

This impressive growth of the market can be attributed to advancing healthcare industry and majorly the therapeutics sector for the cancer treatments. Increasing instances of cancer like head cancer, throat cancer further drives the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the upcoming five years.

Additionally, the market is also bound to experience growth due to advancement in the pharmaceutical industry. Precision medicine are highly implemented when cancer therapeutics is involved. The popularity of the precision medicine along with its specificity toward the cancer treatment of the respective patient being based on type of cancer along with genetic information from the patient enhances the success rates of the procedure therefore supporting the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the next five years.

Increased consumption of tobacco and tobacco based products, rapidly increasing smoking habits and alcohol consumption among the population is also contributing to the increasing cases of throat cancer, that leads to the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the future five years.



By type, the market is differentiated into diagnostic methods and treatment type, where segments of the treatment type market are further analyzed by disease indication, route of administration, and therapeutic class. Diagnostic methods is forecast to dominate the market by holding largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years due to increasing demand for the early and efficient diagnosis of the patients suffering from cancer.

Treatment for the early stages of cancer is rather feasible and has higher success rate therefore the demand to diagnose the cancer at its early stage drives the growth of the segment along with the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the next five years.



Treatment type segment is forecast to advance in the next five years and account for share of over 41% in 2027 on grounds of increasing advancement in the pharmaceutical and therapeutic sector. Surging demand for the effective treatment for growing instances of cancer further aids the market growth.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market from 2017 to 2020

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market based on type, end-user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

AstraZeneca Plc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AB Science SA

Boston Biomedical, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Type:

Diagnostic Methods

Biopsy

Imaging

Endoscopy

Others

Treatment Type

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Disease Indication:

Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer

Laryngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Salivary Gland Cancer

Nasopharyngeal Cancer

Hypopharyngeal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Oral

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Therapeutic Class:

PD Inhibitors

EGFR Inhibitors

Microtubule Inhibitors

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

