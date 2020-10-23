Global $3.4 Billion Aerosol Valves Market to 2027: Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerosol Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerosol Valves Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerosol Valves estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metered segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The Aerosol Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries

Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves

Competition

Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerosol Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market

Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024

Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers

Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Aerosol Valve: Definition

Components of Aerosol Valves

History of Aerosol Valves

Benefits of Aerosol Valves

Functions of Aerosol Valves

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Continuous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Metered (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Personal Care (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Home Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

